PS5 games event rumoured for next week

Update: The rumored PS5 event is scheduled to take place on June 3, according to sources familiar to Sony's plans, reports VentureBeat

The event will reportedly give us a first look at the next-gen console, but likely won't reveal all of the details, namely price and release timing. Since Sony is planning follow-up events, the June 3 showcase may not focus entirely on games, either.

Original Story: A PS5 games event could be held as early as next week according to a new report from Bloomberg .

The article, written by former Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier alongside Takashi Mochizuki, claims it could be as early as June 3rd, although "plans have been in flux and that the date may change."

On top of that, the report also mentions that "Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation", which could mean that this event might focus on games, but not on the physical console itself. It also indicates that Sony are planning multiple events in the run-up to the consoles release.

We've reached out to PlayStation EU and will update this story if we hear back from them.

Sony's promotional plans for the PS5 have seemingly been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the good news is that their release plans haven't been. In the company's recent financial report, it confirmed "PlayStation 5 [is] on track for launch in this holiday season". The financial presentation also confirmed that there are "no major issues in game software development" either.

Of course, this news also comes at a time where Microsoft are ramping up their own next-gen promotional push, with last month's Inside Xbox providing us our first proper look at upcoming Xbox Series X games. With first party titles due to be revealed in July for Xbox Series X, the next generation feels closer than ever. We're getting dizzy just thinking about all those I/O speeds coming our way.

