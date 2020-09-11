PS4 box art shows off ‘PS5 Upgrade’ branding

PlayStation looks to be implementing specific branding to PS4 games that can be upgraded to PS5 versions after launch. The boxart for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, revealed yesterday, features a logo making buyers aware of the potential improvement.

At the base of the PS4 version of the base, next to the game’s age rating, sits a sticker which reads “PS5 Upgrade Available.”

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unlike Microsoft, Sony’s approach to cross-generation upgrades is not catch-all. Xbox Smart Delivery means that all Xbox Game Studios games will only need to be purchased once to be played on both the Xbox One and Series X and Series S. By contrast, Sony is letting its third-party publishers decide whether they’ll be offering an upgrade program.

Plenty of studios have already announced their intention to allow players to upgrade for free; Destiny 2, Marvel’s Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077 will all be free on PS5 if you own the PS4 version. CD Projekt Red has even taken the additional step of granting free PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to current owners. Elsewhere, companies like EA and Ubisoft have outlined plans for upgrading long-term series and service games like Rainbow Six Siege.

There’s no word on Sony’s approach to its first-party titles, but the company is yet to announce any of its own cross-gen games.

Going forward, it looks like this new branding will be your best way of determining whether or not your PS4 games will be able to take advantage of the visual improvements and decreased loading times that the PS5 is set to offer. For the next year or so, expect to see this branding showing up on a whole bunch of PlayStation titles.

