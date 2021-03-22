Promising Young Women director to write Zatanna DCEU movie

Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated director of Promising Young Woman, is set to get involved in the DCEU, Variety reports.

Fennell, who has also worked as a showrunner on Killing Eve, will write Zatanna, a movie about the DC Comics heroine. This will be Zatanna's first appearance in the DCEU – in the comics, she is involved with the Justice League (AKA Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash), but the character didn't appear in either Zack Snyder's Justice League or the theatrical version of the movie.

Zatanna is a magician, and she's considered one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC universe. The character appeared in later seasons of the CW show Smallville, in which she was played by Serinda Swan, but there's no casting news for her big-screen debut yet.

Fennell, meanwhile, has many strings to her bow. As an actor, she recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix show The Crown, playing Camilla Parker Bowles. She served as an Emmy-nominated writer and executive producer on Killing Eve season 2, and her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, has been a hit this awards season. The movie is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and Fennell's nomination in the former category alongside Nomadland director Chloé Zhao marks the first time two women have been nominated in the same year.