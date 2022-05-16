Predator prequel Prey gets a disturbing first teaser trailer

Prey, the upcoming prequel to Predator, has a very disturbing first teaser trailer.

In the clip, which you can watch above, a young girl is on the run from an invisible threat. She hides in the grass with another girl who is armed with a bow, but the alien has her in its sights: and the teaser ends with a particularly ominous sound…

The film is headed straight to streaming on Hulu, and stars Amber Midthunder as Naru. The official synopsis reads: "Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator."

Also appearing in the film are Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, Michelle Thrush, and Dakota Beavers.

Prey, previously titled Skulls, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has helmed 10 Cloverfield Lane and one episode of Prime Video's superhero show The Boys. Patrick Aison penned the script.

"It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," producer John Davis has said of the prequel .

This is the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, which began with the film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Shane Black, and Kevin Peter Hall.

Prey arrives on Hulu this August 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's major upcoming movie release dates for everything else coming this year.