Pre-order Lucha Libre AAA: Heroes del Ring, get a luchador mask, look silly

Those who pre-order Lucha Libre AAA: Heroes del Ring will receive a voucher redeemable for one of four 'authentic' Lucha Libre masks. The gameimpressed our own wrestling aficionado, Henry Gilbert, who received a preview back in April, so hey, maybe it'll be worth buying. Whether or not it's worth pre-ordering sans any finalcritical feedback, just so you can look like a bank robber with a passion for sewing, well, that's up to you.



Above: Here we are wearing some similar masks - don't we look scary?

We have to admit, the masks are kind of cool, and they have awesome names, which we assume are the names of real AAAluchadors: Dr. Wagner Jr., La Parka, Octagonand Abismo Negro. Wait... checkingGoogle... aaaand, yep, they are. Here are each of the masks, all big-sized:

Lucha Libre AAA: Heroes del Ring is out on October 12th for the PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and DSiWare. If you do pre-order it, be sure to wear your mask as often as possible in public - people will respect you more!

Jul 19, 2010