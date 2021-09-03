Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West and get the best price on the new PlayStation game

What do you get if you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West? Details for each edition of the upcoming game have finally dropped, and deals are starting to trickle through ahead of its February 22, 2022 release date.

Which is the best edition? Are the more expensive versions worth it? We break down the benefits of getting a Horizon Forbidden West pre-order below. You'll also find the best deals to make sure you can pre-order Horizon Forbidden West for the lowest possible price right here.

Oh, and one more thing - combined with Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders going live, we've also been told to look out for more news and information this week. Be sure to keep an eye on our guide to all things Horizon Forbidden West if you want to stay in the loop.

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West - Standard Edition

(Image credit: SIE)

If you want the cheapest possible Horizon Forbidden West pre-order, this is the version to chase. Plus, you'll get a bonus outfit and weapon if you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition from participating retailers.

However, be aware that the PS4 and PS5 editions are different - the benefits you'll get on the next-gen version (better visuals and faster loading) won't be present in the PlayStation 4 game. Additionally, buying the PS4 edition will not automatically get you the PS5 equivalent if you choose to upgrade down the line. That means you'll have to buy the PS5 version separately at a later date.

Here's what you get for your Horizon Forbidden West pre-order:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 OR PS5

PS5 Downloadable Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear (from participating retailers)

Current deals

PS5 Standard Edition: $69.99 at Best Buy

PS5 Standard Edition: $69.99 at GameStop

PS4 Standard Edition: $59.99 at Walmart

PS4 Standard Edition: $59.99 at Best Buy

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West - Digital Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

This version of the game is more expensive than the Standard Edition, but it's one hell of a lot better in terms of value. Firstly, you're receiving both the PS5 and PS4 editions of Horizon Forbidden West. Next, new outfits and items are included for use in the game. Oh, and you get the digital soundtrack, art, and comic book.

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) on PS4 and PS5

PS5 Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack (includes ammunition, potions, and travel packs)

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, a Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Current deals

PS5 and PS4 Digital Edition: $79.99 at PlayStation

PS5 and PS4 Digital Edition (UK): £79.99 at PlayStation.com

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West - Special Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

The next step up is the Special Edition, and a pre-order for this version secures you a steelbook case for the game, an art book, outfit, and digital soundtrack. It's only available in limited quantities though, so move fast if you want to secure your copy.

As with the Standard Edition, a PS4 copy of the game does not secure you a PS5 upgrade. Just something to be aware of.

Steelbook Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 OR PS5

PS5 Downloadable Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear (from participating retailers)

Mini art book

Digital Soundtrack

Current deals

PS5 Special Edition: $79.99 at Best Buy

PS5 Special Edition: $79.99 at Best Buy

PS4 Special Edition: $69.99 at Best Buy

PS4 Special Edition: $69.99 at Walmart

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

Here's where things start to get interesting. While the price rockets up as a result, this version of the game includes everything from the Special Edition (like the soundtrack, steelbook, and mini art book) to go with a couple of cool statues. You also get the digital PS4 and PS5 Horizon Forbidden West games.

Here's everything that's included in when you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) on PS4 and PS5

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West steelbook display case

Custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statues

Mini art book

Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack (includes ammunition, potions, and travel packs)

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, a Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Current deals

PS5 Collector's Edition: $199.99 at Best Buy

PS5 Collector's Edition: $199.99 at Best Buy

PS5 Collector's Edition (UK): £169.99 at Game UK

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West - Regalla Edition

(Image credit: Sony)

If you want the ultimate Horizon Forbidden West pre-order, this is it. Featuring everything in the Collector's Edition as well as a unique Tremortusk statue and item replicas from the game itself (such as Aloy's Focus), the Regalla copy of the game is deeply impressive - yet it does have an eye-watering price. Whether it's worth the cost will vary from person to person, but there's no arguing with the attention to detail here.

Here's everything you get in the Regalla Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) on PS4 and PS5

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West steelbook display case

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Replica Focus and custom stand

Two art print cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Strike pieces

Mini art book

Canvas map

Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack (includes ammunition, potions, and travel packs)

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, a Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Current deals

PS5 Regalla Edition: $259.99 at Best Buy

PS5 Regalla Edition: $259.99 at GameStop

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

While it is a dual-generation release and game, if you've been lucky enough to get your hands on PS5 stock, then we fully expect you to have the 'better' version. Surely this is a game that's been made with the new console in mind from the very off, and while it will look absolutely great on PS4, it's the PS5 version that most will be after.

However, be aware that you won't be able to convert your PS4 version into a PS5 equivalent. This is a bit of a departure from previous cross-gen games (Sony usually charges a fee for this), and Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade is locked to specific editions of the game. Basically, you can't upgrade if you buy the Standard or Special versions - you need the Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla edition instead.

Is it worth pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West?

(Image credit: SIE)

This long-awaited sequel will bring Aloy back to the post-post-apocalyptic world, revealing mysteries of how the world got to where it is, and where it's going, with plenty of tribal conflict, robot-dinosaur tracking and hunting, and gorgeous landscapes along the way. But what makes it worth pre-ordering?

If you just want the game by itself, there isn't much of an incentive to put down your cash early. However, the Special, Collector's, and Regalla Editions are absolutely worth pre-ordering. These will be snapped up fast, so you're unlikely to be able to get them - or the latter two, at least - on launch day. The Collector's and Regalla Edition items probably won't be available anywhere else either, so this is your only chance to grab those statues or replicas.

And if nothing else, pre-ordering lets you get into the game as soon as possible. We've only seen bits of it so far, but the 14 minutes of gameplay we got back in May is enough to indicate that it'll be something special. As well as that, early previews have revealed that the game will reward you for taking time with its world and investing in it, and we already know that the game goes even further than the new location of 'the West' indicated in the name.

We also know that the game will have a 60fps performance mode on PS5, and that, as a nice bonus, Horizon Zero Dawn has now received a 60fps patch! This makes the experience even better on the PS5 and is well worth embracing should you be new to the games - or if you're planning a return journey before Forbidden West's release.

