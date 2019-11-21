Pokemon Sword and Shield Spirits are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield by giving you a chance to collect four new Pokemon Spirits from the Galar Region. The event runs from Thursday, November 21 to Tuesday, November 26, giving you plenty of time to beat and collect each of the new Pokemon Spirits.

Here's each of the new Pokemon Spirits coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate Thursday, which actually make up seven different Pokemon (via @SmashBrosJP):

Zacian & Zamazenta

Grookey, Scorbunny, & Sobble

Corviknight

Morpeko

Just like past Spirit Board events, the Galar Region event will likely run from 11pm PT on November 21 (3am ET and 8am BST on November 22) through 11pm on Tuesday, the 26. Taking down the new spirits not only adds them to your Spirit collection, but also earns you more SP than usual.

For the uninitiated, Smash Bros. Ultimate's Spirits can be collected and used to buff your character's stats for use in World of Light mode. You can collect Spirits by playing through World of Light and defeating enemies or by facing off against challengers on the Spirit Board.

In other Sword and Shield-related news, "square Shinies" are lighting up the Pokesphere. And if the term square Shinies means nothing to you, you can read up on what they are and how to catch them here .