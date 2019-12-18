Popular

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: Every Pokemon location in the new games

By

All the Pokemon in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex and where to find them

Despite the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex not having every single Pokemon ever, there is still 400 of the cheeky critters to catch and trust us; it's a lot! From all of the new Gen 8 Pokemon to fan favourites from generations past, Pokemon Sword and Shield has a vast amount of pocket monsters in every region. Especially the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area which is full of Pokemon in every corner, with different ones spawning depending on the weather conditions. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex guide lists every single Pokemon you can catch, from the starters to the legendaries and everything in between, including where you can find them. Without further ado, here is the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex!

Note: Overworld refers to Pokemon that you can see before encountering them, while Non-Overworld is just for Pokemon that appear as exclamation marks in the tall grass.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 1-99

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

(Image credit: Nintendo)

PokemonOverworldNon-Overworld
1
GrookeyStarterStarter
2
ThwackeyStarterStarter
3
RillaboomStarterStarter
4
ScorbunnyStarterStarter
5
RabootStarterStarter
6
CinderaceStarterStarter
7
SobbleStarterStarter
8
DrizzileStarterStarter
9
InteleonStarterStarter
10
BlipbugRoute 2, Giant's Cap, Slumbering Weald
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
11
DottlerGiant's Cap
Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap
12
Orbeetle
Slumbering Weald
Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald
13
Caterpie-Route 1
14
MetapodRolling FieldsRolling Fields
15
Butterfree
Giant's Mirror, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
Slumbering Weald
16
Grubbin
East Lake Axwell, Slumbering Weald
Route 1, Dappled Grove, Slumbering Weald
17
Charjabug-
Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills
18
Vikavolt-
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
19
HoothootDappled Grove, Giant's Cap
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
20
Noctowl
Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Cap
Motostoke Riverbank
21
Rookidee
Route 1, Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Slumbering Weald
Route 2, Route 3, Slumbering Weald
22
Corvisquire
Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
Motostoke Riverbank
23
Corviknight
Slumbering Weald
Route 7, Lake of Outrage
24
SkwovetRoute 1, Route 2, Slumbering WealdRoute 1, Rolling Fields, berry trees
25
Greedent-Axew's Eye, Route 6, berry trees
26
Pidove
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
Watchtower Ruins
27
TranquillGiant's MirrorGiant's Seat
28
Unfezant
Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
Axew's Eye
29
Nickit
Route 1, Route 2, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl
-
30
ThievulRoute 7Bridge Field
31
Zigzagoon
Route 2, Route 3, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
-
32
LinooneGiant's Cap-
33
Obstagoon-
Lake of Outrage
34
Wooloo
Route 1, Motostoke Riverbank
Route 4
35
Dubwool-
Motostoke Riverbank
36
Lotad (Shield)
West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
37
Lombre (Shield)Dappled Grove
Giant's Seat, Route 5, Giant's Cap
38
Ludicolo (Shield)--
39Seedot (Sword)
West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Dappled Grove
40Nuzleaf (Sword)
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
41
Shiftry (Sword)--
42
ChewtleStony Wilderness, Giant's CapMotostoke, Lake of Outrage, Hulbury
43
DrednawGiant's Cap
Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
44
Purrloin
Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Motostoke Riverbank
Route 2, Watchtower Ruins
45
LiepardGiant's Cap
Axew's Eye, Route 9
46
YamperRoute 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl, Stony Wilderness-
47
Boltund-
Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage
48
BunnelbyRolling Fields, Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Giant's Cap
Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
49
DiggersbyGiant's Cap
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
50
MinccinoGiant's Cap
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
51
Cinccino--
52
BounsweetStony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins
53
Steenee-Axew's Eye
54
Tsareena--
55
Oddish
Dappled Grove, East Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
56
Gloom
Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills
Axew's Eye
57
Vileplume--
58
Bellossom--
59
Budew
West Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
60
Roselia-
Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch
61
Roserade--
62
Wingull
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, East Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell
63
PelipperRoute 9Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
64
Joltik
South Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
65
Galvantula
Route 7, Lake of Outrage
-
66
Electrike
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
67
Manetric
Hammerlocke Hills
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
68
Vulpix
Route 1, South Lake Miloch, Route 3
Route 2, East Lake Axwell
69
Ninetales
Lake of Outrage
-
70
GrowlitheDusty Bowl
Hammerlocke Hills
71
Arcanine--
72
Vanillite
Route 2, West Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell
73
Vanillish
Route 8, Dusty Bowl
Axew's Eye, Route 10
74
Vanilluxe
Route 10, Lake of Outrage
-
75
SwinubDusty Bowl
Rolling Fields, Hammerlocke Hills
76
Piloswine-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
77
Mamoswine--
78
Delibird
Route 1, Watchtower Ruins
Route 2, Giant's Seat
79
Snorunt
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
80
Glalie
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
-
81
Froslass--
82
Baltoy
East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
83
ClaydolAxew's Eye
Lake of Outrage
84
Mudbray
East Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
Rolling Fields, North Lake Miloch
85
MudsdaleAxew's EyeGiant's Seat
86
DwebbleWest Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
87
CrustleAxew's EyeAxew's Eye
88
Golett
Watch Tower Ruins, Route 8, Stony Wilderness
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap
89
Golurk
Lake of Outrage
-
90
MunnaEast Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Slumbering WealdRolling Fields, Giant's Cap
91
Musharna--
92
Natu
Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
93
Xatu-Giant's Seat
94
Stufful
East Lake Axwell, Bridge Field
Dappled Grove, North Lake Miloch
95
BewearAxew's EyeGiant's Seat
96
Snover
Axew's Eye, Route 10
Dappled Grove, Giant's Cap
97
Abomsanow
Lake of Outrage
Dusty Bowl, Route 10
98
Krabby
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
West Lake Axwell
99
KinglerAxew's EyeRoute 9

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 100-199

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

(Image credit: Nintendo)

PokemonOverworldNon-Overworld
100
WooperWest Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Cap
West Lake Axwell
101
QuagsireGiant's CapGiant's Seat
102
Corphish
South Lake Miloch
South Lake Miloch
103
CrawdauntAxew's EyeAxew's Eye
104
Nincada-
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
105
NinjaskStony Wilderness, Stony Wilderness-
106
Shedinja--
107
TyrogueRolling Fields, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
108
HitmonleeDusty Bowl-
109
HitmonchanDusty Bowl-
110
Hitmontop
Lake of Outrage
-
111
PanchamEast Lake Axwell, Rolling Fields
West Lake Axwell
112
Pangoro-
Lake of Outrage
113
Klink
West Lake Axwell, North & South Lake Milloch
Hammerlocke Hills
114
Klang-
Route 10, Dusty Bowl
115
Klinklang
Lake of Outrage
-
116
CombeeRolling Fields-
117
Vespiquen--
118
Bronzor
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
Giant's Seat
119
BronzongAxew's EyeDusty Bowl
120
Ralts
Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
121
Kirlia--
122
Gardevoir-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
123
Gallade--
124
DrifloonWatchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch
Watchtower Ruins
125
DrifblimAxew's Eye-
126
Gossifleur
Route 3, Motostoke Riverbank
Route 2
127
Eldegoss-Dusty Bowl
128
Cherubi-
Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins
129
Cherrim--
130
StunkyNorth Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch
Dappled Frove, North Lake Miloch
131
Skuntank-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
132
Tympole
Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
133
Palpitoad
Giant's Seat, Dusty Bowl
Bridge Field
134
SeismitoiadAxew's EyeRoute 7
135
Duskull
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat
Watchtower Ruins
136
Dusclops-Route 8
137
Dusknoir--
138
MachopSouth Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Watchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch
139
Machoke
Axew's Eye, Hammerlocke Hills
Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills
140
Machamp--
141
Gastly
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat
Watchtower Ruins, North Lake Miloch
142
Haunter-
Giant's Seat, Route 8
143
Gengar--
144
Magikarp
South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Route 5, North Lake Miloch
145
GyaradosRoute 2
Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap
146
GoldeenWest Lake Axwell, East Lake AxwellWest Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
147
Seaking--
148
Remoraid
West Lake Axwell
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
149
OctilleryRoute 9
Axew's Eye, Route 9
150
ShellderWest Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat
151
Cloyster-Giant's Seat
152
Feebas-Route 2
153
Milotic--
154
Basculin (Blue Stripe - Sword, Red Stripe - Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank
Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Hulbury
155
Wishiwashi-West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell, Hulbury
156
Pyukumuku
South Lake Miloch, Route 9
South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, Route 9
157
TrubbishRoute 3-
158
Garbodor
Lake of Outrage
-
159
Sizzlipede-Route 3
160
Centiskorch--
161
Rolycoly
Galar Mine, Route 3, Giant's Cap
Galar Mine
162
CarkolGiant's Cap
Bridge Field, Route 10
163
Coalossal-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
164
DiglettRolling Fields
Galar Mine, Giant's Mirror
165
DugtrioGiant's Mirror
Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills
166
Drilbur
Galar Mine, Dusty Bowl
Galar Mine, Stony Wilderness
167
Excadrill
Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror
-
168
RoggenrolaRolling Fields, Stony Wilderness
Galar Mine, Motostoke Outskirts
169
Boldore
Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror
Stony Wilderness
170
Gigalith--
171
TimburrGalar MineGalar Mine
172
GurdurrRoute 8
Stony Wilderness
173
Conkeldurr--
174
Woobat
Giant's Mirror, Watchtower Ruins
Galar Mine
175
Swoobat--
176
Noibat
Galar Mine 2, Watchtower Ruins
Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
177
Noivern
Lake of Outrage
-
178
Onix-
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank
179
Steelix--
180
Arrokuda
Motostoke Riverbank
Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Town of Hulbury
181
Barraskewda
Lake of Outrage, Route 2
Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl
182
MeowthRoute 4Route 4
183
PerrserkerRoute 7
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
184
Persian--
185
Milcery-
Route 4, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
186
Alcremie--
187
Cutiefly
Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field
Route 4
188
Ribombee-
Stony Wilderness
189
FerroseedStony Wilderness
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 4
190
Ferrothorn-Dusty Bowl
191
Pumpkaboo
Route 4, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
-
192
Gourgeist--
193
Pichu--
194
PikachuRoute 4, Stony Wilderness
Stony Wilderness
195
Raichu--
196
EeveeRoute 4-
197
VaporeonLake of Outrage-
198
Jolteon--
199
Flareon--

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 200-299

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

(Image credit: Nintendo)

PokemonOverworldNon-Overworld
200
Espeon--
201
Umbreon--
202
Leafeon--
203
Glaceon--
204
Sylveon--
205
Applin-
Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror
206
Frapple (Sword)--
207
Appletun (Shield)--
208
Espurr-
Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills
209
Meowstic-
Route 7, Dusty Bowl
210
Swirlix (Sword)
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness
211
Slurpuff (Sword)--
212
Spritzee (Shield)
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness
213
Aromatisse (Shield)--
214
DewpiderStony WildernessRoute 5
215
Araquanid
Lake of Outrage
-
216
Wynaut--
217
Wobbufffet
Route 5, Hammerlocke Hills
Bridge Field
218
Farfetch'd (Sword)
Route 5, Giant's Hill
-
219
Sirfetch'd (Sword)--
220
ChinchouWest Lake Axwell, East Lake AxwellHulbury, Giant's Mirror
221
Lanturn-
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
222
Croagunk (Shield)
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts
223
Toxicroak (Shield)Stony Wilderness-
224
Scraggy (Sword)Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap-
225
Scrafty (Sword)-
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts
226
Stunfisk-
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl
227
ShuckleWatchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap
Galar Mine 2, Stony Wilderness
228
BarboachNorth Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch
North & South Lake Miloch, Galar Mine 2
229
Whiscash-
Slumbering Weald
230
Shellos
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
231
GastrodonRoute 9Route 9
232
Wimpod
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
233
Golisopod
Lake of Outrage
-
234
BinacleGalar Mine 2
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
235
BarbaracleRoute 9
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
236
Corsola (Shield)Giant's Mirror-
237
Cursola (Shield)--
238
Impidimp-
Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror
239
Morgrem
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
240
Grimmsnarl-
Lake of Outrage
241
HatennaMotostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness
Hammerlocke Hills
242
Hattrem
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle, Dusty Bowl
243
Hatterene
Lake of Outrage
-
244
SalanditStony Wilderness-
245
Salazzle--
246
Pawniard
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 8, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness
247
Bisharp
Lake of Outrage
-
248
Throh (Shield)
Motostoke Outskirts, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
249
Sawk (Sword)
Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Mirror
-
250
Koffing
Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl
Giant's Mirror
251
Weezing
Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald
Slumbering Weald
252
BonslyBridge Field, Stony Wilderness-
253
Sudowoodo
Motostoke Outskirts, Hammerlocke Hills
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl
254
Cleffa--
255
ClefairyMotostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap-
256
Clefable--
257
Togepi-Bridge Field
258
Togetic-
Stony Wilderness
259
TogekissDusty Bowl-
260
Munchlax
Motostoke Riverbank
-
261
Snorlax--
262
Cottonee-
Stony Wilderness
263
Whimsicott--
264
Rhyhorn
Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
265
RhydonDusty Bowl
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
266
Rhyperior--
267
Gothita (Sword)Giant's Cap-
268
Gothorita (Sword)
Giant's Cap (3), Dusty Bowl
-
269
Gothitelle (Sword)
Lake of Outrage
-
270
Solosis (Shield)
Giant's Cap (1) (2) (3)
-
271
Duosion (Shield)Dusty Bowl-
272
Reuniclus (Shield)
Lake of Outrage
-
273
Karrablast-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
274
Escavalier--
275
Shelmet-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Route 7
276
Accelgor--
277
ElgyemBridge Field
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
278
Beheeyem
Lake of Outrage
-
279
Cubchoo
Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
280
Beartic-Route 10
281
Rufflet (Sword)Route 8, Stony WildernessBridge Field
282
Braviary (Sword)Dusty Bowl-
283
Vullaby (Shield)Route 8, Stony WildernessBridge Field
284
Mandibuzz (Shield)
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
-
285
Skorupi
Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 6
286
Drapion
Lake of Outrage
Route 8
287
Litwick-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
288
Lampent
Lake of Outrage
-
289
Chandelure--
290
Inkay
Route 7, Dusty Bowl and Giant's Mirror
Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
291
Malamar--
292
Sneasel
Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
293
Weavile--
294
Sableye (Shield)Dusty Bowl-
295
Mawile (Sword)Dusty BowlBridge Field
296
MaractusBridge Field, Stony Wilderness-
297
Sigilyph
Lake of Outage, Stony Wilderness
Motostoke Riverbank
298
RioluGiant's Cap-
299
Lucario--

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 300-400

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex

(Image credit: Nintendo)

ABC
300
TorkoalMotostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap
Route 6, Giant's Mirror
301
Mimikyu-Giant's Mirror
302
CufantBridge Field-
303
Copperajah
Lake of Outrage
-
304
Qwilfish
Route 9, Bridge Field
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl
305
Frillish
West Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch
-
306
JellicentRoute 9
Lake of Outrage
307
Mareanie
Route 9, Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror
308
ToxapexRoute 9-
309
CramorantBridge Field, Stony Wilderness
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
310
Toxel
Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness
Route 7, Stony Wilderness
311
Toxtricity--
312
Silicobra-Route 6
313
Sandaconda-
Route 8, Lake of Outrage
314
HippopotasDusty BowlRoute 6
315
Hippowdon-
Route 8, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage
316
DurantGiant's MirrorRoute 6
317
HeatmorGiant's MirrorRoute 6
318
Helioptile
Route 6, Giant's Mirror
-
319
Heliolisk--
320
Hawlucha-
Route 6, Hammerlocke Hills
321
TrapinchRoute 6-
322
Vibrava--
323
Flygon
Lake of Outrage
-
324
AxewAxew's Eye-
325
Fraxure--
326
Haxorus
Lake of Outrage
-
327
YamaskRoute 6-
328
Runerigus--
329
Cofagrigus--
330
Honedge
Hammerlocke Hills
Hammerlocke Hills
331
Doublade-
Lake of Outrage
332
Aegislash--
333
Ponyta (Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
334
Rapidash (Shield)--
335
Sinistea
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
336
Polteageist-
337
Indeedee (Male - Sword, Female - Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle, Lake of Outrage
338
Phantump
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
339
Trevenant--
340
Morelull
Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
-
341
Shiinotic
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
342
Oranguru (Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
343
Passimian (Sword)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
344
Morepeko-Route 9
345
Falinks-
Route 8, Lake of Outrage
346
Drampa (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage
347
Turtonator (Sword)-
Lake of Outrage
348
TogedemaruRoute 8
Lake of Outrage
349
SnomRoute 8
Route 8, Route 10, Lake of Outrage
350
Frosmoth--
351
ClobbopusRoute 9-
352
Grapploct--
353
Pincurchin-Route 9
354
Mantyke
Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage
Route 9
355
Matine
Lake of Outrage
Route 9
356
WailmerRoute 9Route 9
357
Wailord-Route 9
358
BergmiteRoute 9-
359
Avalugg--
360
DhelmiseRoute 9-
361
Lapras-Route 9
362
Lunatone (Shield)
Route 8, Giant's Cap
-
363
Solrock (Sword)
Route 8, Giant's Cap
-
364
Mime Jr.--
365
Mr. MimeRoute 10
Lake of Outrage
366
Mr. Rime--
367
Darumaka (Sword)-
Route 8, Route 10
368
Darmanitan (Sword)--
369
Stonjourner (Sword)-
Lake of Outrage, Route 10
370
Eiscue (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage, Route 10
371
DuraludonRoute 10
Lake of Outrage
372
Rotom
Lake of Outrage
-
373
Ditto
Lake of Outrage
Lake of Outrage
374
Dracozolt-Fossilised Drake + Dino
375
Arctozolt-Fossiled Bird + Dino
376
Dracovish-Fossilised Drake + Fish
377
Arctovish-Fossilised Bird + Fish
378
Charmander-Gift
379
Charmeleon--
380
Charizard--
381
Type: Null-Gift
382
Silvally--
383
Larvitar (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage
384
Pupitar (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage
385
Tyranitar (Shield)--
386
Deino (Sword)-
Lake of Outrage
387
Zweilous (Sword)--
388
Hydreigon (Sword)--
389
Goomy (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage
390
Sliggoo (Shield)-
Lake of Outrage
391
Goodra (Shield)--
392
Jangmo-o (Sword)-
Lake of Outrage
393
Hakamo-o (Sword)-
Lake of Outrage
394
Kommo-o (Sword)--
395
Dreepy-
Lake of Outrage
396
Drakloak
Lake of Outrage
-
397
Dragapult--
398
Zacian (Sword)Legendary-
399
Zamazenta (Shield)Legendary-
400
EternatusLegendary-

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
See comments