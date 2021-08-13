Pokemon Presents showcase coming August 18 with Pokemon Legends Arceus updates

A new Pokemon Presents showcase will air Wednesday, August 18 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BT.

The official Pokemon Twitter announced the show today. More information on Pokemon Legends: Arceus , the ambitious open-world Pokemon RPG currently scheduled for January 2022, will be the star of the show. We're also in for updates on the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes set for November.

You can tune into the show over on the official Pokemon YouTube channel . We'll have more on the reveals as they air, so if you can't make the early bird show, check back here for all the news.

This story is developing...