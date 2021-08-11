Pokemon Legends: Arceus will receive more info “soon” says The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have more revealed about it “soon” according to The Pokemon Company.

In an interview with GamesBeat JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company, was asked when we’d next be seeing more on Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To which he replied: “We have a robust rollout, but not a lot that I can share at this time. But the team has a lot of great things to share, and you’ll be hearing from us soon.”

The world first found out about Pokemon Legends: Arceus during the Pokemon 25th Anniversary live stream where a number of new games were showcased. The Pokemon-themed Direct also included news on New Pokemon Snap and the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes .

We also recently found out that Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ has a release date of January 28, 2022 thanks to the launch of a new website dedicated to the game and a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account which also revealed the upcoming game’s box art.

This seemingly Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -inspired game is a slight departure from the usual Pokemon formula, with a full 3D open-world that opts for a real-time battle system over the traditional turn-based one. The game is going to be set in the style of feudal Japan and will place players in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region.