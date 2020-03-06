Popular

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes: All the passwords to enter for free gifts

A complete list of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes to redeem for free stuff

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes are a similar system to something like the Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes; enter a password and you'll receive some free stuff. These gifts are usually items for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, but you can sometimes get Pokemon too via special request missions. We've got a complete guide to how Wonder Mail works in the game, along with a list of all the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes available currently.

What is Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail?

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail is a fancy name for what is essentially a code you can enter to receive free stuff. These codes are distributed via various means, but we've scoured the internet and have a complete list of all the Wonder Mail codes available here for your perusal.

In order to redeem Wonder Mail, head to the main menu and you'll find the option with the envelope sealed with a Pelipper icon. Enter and you'll be presented with a menu to type in eight letter codes. You can find all of the current Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes below.

List of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Wonder Mail DX codes

CodeRewardMethod
991Y5K47MareepMission
92JMR48WSmoochumMission
R13R6XY0Thunderbolt TMGift
XNY8PK40Brutal Swing TMGift
PFXQPCN3Bulldoze TMGift
P5R9411SFlamethrower TMGift
90P7CQP9Shadow Ball TMGift
3TY1XW99Leech Life TMGift
N0R7K93REnergy Ball TMGift
W95R91XTSmart Strike TMGift
JR4113QSWaterfall TMGift
XMK5JQQMIce Beam TMGift
78SH6463Focus Blast TMGift
QXW5MMN13x Rare Quality Orb, 3x Inviting Orb, 1x Wigglytuff OrbGift
8QXR93P540x Geo Pebble, 40x Gravelrock, 20x Golden FossilGift
XT498SP72x Power Drink, 2x Accuracy Drink, 2x PP-Up DrinkGift
25QQTSCR1x Power Band, 1x Defense Scarf, 1x Gold RibbonGift
0R7910P72x Life Seed, 2x CarbosGift
3R62CR635x Rawst Berry, 5x Chesto Berry, 2x Tiny Reviver SeedGift
H6W7K2622x DX GummiGift
XMK95K491x DX Gummi, 1x Rainbow GummiGift
FSHH6SR0Oran Berry x10, Sitrus Berry x1, Reviver Seed x1Gift
