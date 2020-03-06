Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes: All the passwords to enter for free gifts

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes are a similar system to something like the Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes; enter a password and you'll receive some free stuff. These gifts are usually items for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, but you can sometimes get Pokemon too via special request missions. We've got a complete guide to how Wonder Mail works in the game, along with a list of all the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes available currently.

What is Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail?

(Image credit: NIntendo)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail is a fancy name for what is essentially a code you can enter to receive free stuff. These codes are distributed via various means, but we've scoured the internet and have a complete list of all the Wonder Mail codes available here for your perusal.

In order to redeem Wonder Mail, head to the main menu and you'll find the option with the envelope sealed with a Pelipper icon. Enter and you'll be presented with a menu to type in eight letter codes. You can find all of the current Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mail codes below.

List of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Wonder Mail DX codes

(Image credit: NIntendo)