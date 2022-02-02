Pokemon Legends: Arceus players roast its price-gouging inventory merchant: "This guy is a criminal!"

Expanding your inventory space in Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets real pricy, real fast, and players are calling out the merchant selling those precious squares.

One of the first things you'll want to do in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is add space to your inventory. But the only way to do that is to head to Jubilife Village and talk to a merchant called Bagin, who "teaches" you how to make more room in your satchel. Just don't expect him to give you his time for free. In fact, every time you want more space he'll charge you an exponentially higher rate.

After just a few upgrades, the price for more space quickly becomes the most expensive thing in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Bagin's a pretty cutthroat salesman to be frank, and it doesn't help that he constantly reminds you, weirdly threateningly, that "a single extra item can mean the difference between life or death."

"So I think I'll need to start up a GoFundMe page to pay for all the inventory spaces, this guy is a criminal! Actually insane," reads a Reddit post from MckPuma with almost 900 upvotes.

"We need to talk about the draconian taxation system at the Galaxy Team, and by 'draconian taxation system' I mean Bagin's evil escalating prices," laments PLDH on Twitter. "All of my wages go to one man!"

We need to talk about the draconian taxation system at the Galaxy Team, and by "draconian taxation system" I mean Bagin's evil escalating prices. All of my wages go to one man! And tell me that he isn't threatening you when you decide not to purchase an upgrade. https://t.co/IoCkgbaR47 pic.twitter.com/cCq0Tgho32January 30, 2022 See more

Wait so.. He actually has no limit?? I thought I was getting close and kept doing it. IVE BEEN SCAMMEDJanuary 30, 2022 See more

Some folks are making lemonade from lemons, with JJSponge120 crediting Bagins for their own entrepreneurial endeavors. "Bagin's the reason why I even turned to Youtube for easy money farming methods," they wrote. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right?

One way you can be less dependent on Bagin and his exploitative monopoly on inventory space is to store all your crafting items in your item box, as you can craft directly from that external storage if you're at a camp. Take that, Bagin, you swindling kingpin.

