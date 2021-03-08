Pokemon Legends: Arceus' new Pokeball brought to life in photo-realistic fanart

Some stunning new Pokemon Legends: Arceus fanart has given us an up-close, photorealistic look at the new Pokeball that made its debut during the game's reveal trailer.

You can see the new, older-looking Pokeball right here at the beginning of the trailer, and in action a little bit later, but Game Freak never really spotlights the new design. Thankfully, Redditor arnaudcroonen delivered this highly detailed recreation of the newly designed classic red-and-white Pokeball, as well as the Safari and Honor Pokeballs. Expand the image below and marvel at the Pokemon graphics we might one day see on the Switch Pro 2 XL (or something).

(Image credit: Game Freak)

As the Redditor themselves mention, the fan-made Safari and Honor Pokeballs aren't based on anything official from Game Freak, as they weren't featured in the trailer, but earlier Pokemon games suggest the fanart is likely pretty accurate.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an upcoming open-world Pokemon game launching on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. The surprise reveal from February's Pokemon Direct sparked immediate comparisons to Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it's easy to see why. The open-world map is painted with a similarly evocative cel-shaded palette, the nuanced score is made up of flittering piano and violin dances, and even the beginning of the trailer echoes the beginning of Breath of the Wild, with a young hero looking over a sprawling plateau from a clifftop.

Here's what we know about Arceus in Pokemon lore, and if you want a dig a little deeper, check out this fan theory on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus starters.