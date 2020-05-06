Pokemon Go will let you earn coins without going to Gyms

Niantic is again updating Pokemon Go to encourage at-home play, adding daily activities that can be completed from home for coins.

The change to Pokemon Go's coin system is about to enter a limited testing phase in Australia, but Niantic says it's going live worldwide afterward. "With more Trainers playing at home, we’re looking to provide more ways for you to earn PokéCoins while playing in one place. So, in the future, we’ll be rewarding you with PokéCoins for activities besides defending Gyms," reads the announcement from Niantic.

When the update does go into effect, you'll earn 5 coins for completing different daily activities. Likewise, the amount of coins you'll earn by defending Gyms is being reduced from 6 per hour to 2 per hour, and the max coins you can earn in a day has been bumped to 55.

Here's a sampling of the daily activities you'll find:

Make an Excellent Throw

Evolve a Pokémon

Make a Great Throw

Use a Berry to help catch a Pokémon

Take a snapshot of your buddy

Catch a Pokémon

Power up a Pokémon

Make a Nice Throw

Transfer a Pokémon

Win a raid

For a game whose central theme is (was) literally about going outside and gathering at specified locations, Niantic is in a difficult place with Pokemon Go. Fortunately, the PokeCoin system overhaul follows a slew of responsible updates to Pokemon Go designed to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of canceling several events, it's easier to come across things like Stardust, XP, and Pokeballs without going outside.

