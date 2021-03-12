Pokemon Go will be trialing a new egg hatching feature for some players

Pokemon Go is trialing a new feature in the game that allows players to see what potential Pokemon is inside the eggs they're hatching.

According to Niantic: “Trainers included in the test will be able to tap an Egg to see a list of possible Pokémon and their rarity level.” However, this new feature , which is currently limited to a small number of players, will not let you know if the Pokemon in question will be shiny or not.

Niantic also recently announced that the app’s first Electric-type Pokemon Go event will take place on March 16 which will focus on “catching, evolving, and powering up Pokémon of a single type.” Like with all themed events certain Pokemon will begin appearing more in the wild, in this instance players will be able to spot several Alolan Geodudes, Voltorbs, Electrike, Stunfisk, and more. Players are also being encouraged to keep an eye out for Tynamo which will be making its Pokemon Go debut.

Fans of Niantic’s AR mobile game have a lot to look forward to in the future, which is looking even more high-tech than ever before. Recently, Niantic and Microsoft held a presentation to show off Pokemon Go being used with Microsoft’s HoloLens technology , which allows players to get even closer to their Pokemon. However, the demonstration was just a proof of concept video, meaning the project is still in the early stages of development.

Fingers crossed that this new egg feature passes the testing phase and begins rolling out to all players sometime soon.