Pokemon Go Skill Challenge: How to complete the fourth anniversary celebration

The Pokemon Go Skill Challenge is the first of four weekly challenges coming throughout the month of July and this one coincides with the fourth anniversary of the game. Four years! I have fond memories of the summer of 2016, when it felt like the entire population was playing Pokemon Go... good times. Anyhow, we're a few short weeks away from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 so as a result, there are some weekly challenges coming right up, and this Pokemon Go Skill Challenge is the first. We've got an explanation on how to beat it right here, along with some of the other benefits you can find during the fourth anniversary celebration event.

Pokemon Go Skill Challenge tasks and rewards

(Image credit: Niantic)

Stage One:

Catch 20 Pokemon (100 Stardust)

Make 5 Nice Throws (10 Poke Balls)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon (5 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 100 XP, 1 Golden Razz Berry, 10 Great Balls

Stage Two:

Catch 30 Pokemon (300 Stardust)

Make 10 Great Throws (10 Great Balls)

Transfer 20 Pokemon (20 Poke Balls)

Rewards: 300 XP, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Ducklett encounter

Stage Three:

Catch 50 Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)

Make an Excellent Throw (10 Ultra Balls)

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon (20 Ultra Balls)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 1 Star Piece, Flying Pikachu encounter

Elite Skill Challenge:

Catch 100 Pokemon (5 Poke Balls)

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon (5 Great Balls)

Make 50 Excellent Throws (5 Ultra Balls)

Rewards: 500 Xp, 500 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries

As you can see, the first three stages of the Skill Challenge aren't particularly tough. You do get guaranteed encounters with Ducklett and Flying Pikachu however, which makes it still worth completing. Then there's the bonus Elite Skill Challenge, which is almost insulting. Five Ultra Balls for 50 Excellent Throws?! Cor, cheers Niantic. Nevertheless, it's there to complete for those trainers who fancy an extra challenge.

Completing the Skill Challenge does have an extra bonus that isn't mentioned in-game though. If one million trainers from each team (Instinct, Valor, Mystic) complete the main section of the Skill Challenge (not the Elite part), the following Pokemon will show up during Go Fest 2020:

Instinct : Chimecho

: Chimecho Mystic : Alomomola

: Alomomola Valor: Chansey

One million per team isn't an easy task, so get catching, trainers!

Ducklett, Flying Pikachu, and Shiny Pidove

(Image credit: Niantic)

As part of the fourth anniversary celebration, we've also got three new Pokemon (kind of). First up is Ducklett, the Water/Flying-type duck Pokemon from Gen 5. It costs 50 candy to evolve into Swanna and is, quite frankly, adorable. You can find it in the wild, from 5km eggs, and you can catch one as part of the aforementioned Skill Challenge.

Flying Pikachu also makes its debut! This Pikachu variant has balloons tied around it and is floating in the air. You can also find a shiny Flying Pikachu if you're extra lucky. Despite it flying, it isn't a dual Electric/Flying-type, unfortunately. Just Electric-type like a standard Pikachu, although it does know Fly. Look for these in the wild and in raids, along with the Skill Challenge above. Also, take a snapshot; you may find a cheeky Pika-themed surprise.

Then there's shiny Pidove! Not quite as exciting but if you can get your hands on one, shiny Tranquill is a dashing shade of green. Shiny Pidove is just found in the wild.

Other added bonuses include Flying-type Pokemon showing up more frequently, along with Pokemon wearing party hats.

Ho-Oh raid weekend

(Image credit: Niantic)

As a final addition for the fourth annivesary celebration, Ho-Oh is returning to raids. It's available at the time of writing until Monday, July 6 at 10pm local time. Pick up a Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass or two to take part from a distance.