Pokemon Go Fest 2020 details: dates, price, new features, and more

News on Pokemon Go Fest 2020 has finally landed ahead of the much anticipated event this summer, including new features for Pokemon Go, dates, price, and more. Due to the pandemic forcing most of the world to enter lockdown and all events being cancelled, Pokemon Go Fest 2020 — as expected — will be taking place entirely online, which brings a number of other benefits along with it, namely the fact the cost to take part is so much lower.

Let's cover the important stuff first; when is Pokemon Go Fest 2020 and how much does it cost? The event will be taking place across two days; July 25 and 26, from 10am to 8pm local time on both days.

Tickets will cost $14.99 (or your local equivalent) and since it's a virtual event, it means there's no limit on the amount of people that can take part compared to the Pokemon Go Fest events in previous years. So no rush to buy your ticket!

What's even more impressive is that the proceeds from all ticket sales will be going to nonprofit organisations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to "fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators that can live on the Niantic platform", with a minimum of $5 million committed.

Pokemon Go Fest 2020 features and events

As for what to expect from Pokemon Go Fest 2020, there's a lot in store. There will be two special research stories over the weekend and one ticket will grant you access to both.

Both days of Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will feature rotating habitats, themed around fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship. The first three are somewhat self-explanatory, but battle and friendship are slightly more ambiguous. We do know that 75 unique Pokemon will feature in total however, likely meaning it's 15 per habitat.

Throughout the entire event, there will also be a Global Challenge Arena. This is where trainers can join forces to work towards a goal; for example, in the screenshot above, you can see players must send 100,000 gifts to friends. You can track how well you're doing compared to your friends and unlock a special reward at the end of each global challenge.

This arrives alongside a revamp of the Pokemon Go social aspect, which is being converted to a general Niantic Social hub. You can see which of your friends are online, along with their playing stats like distance walked. During Go Fest 2020 specifically, Niantic is aiming to recreate the atmosphere from the team lounges at the physical events with the virtual team lounges. This will be through a microsite and more details will be revealed later down the line.

Also, if you're feeling like some arts and crafts, you can download and print the "Pokemon Go Fest print at home kit", to create your very own Pokemon Go gift.

There are still more details to be revealed about Pokemon Go Fest 2020, including which legendary and/or mythical Pokemon will be available. Will Kecleon finally make its way to the game? When we know for certain, we'll update this. Until then, start saving your balls, incense, and lures because the virtual Pokemon Go Fest 2020 is looking like a good one. You can read more about it on the official page.