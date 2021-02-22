Pokemon Go Kanto make up event in the works after ticketed event left players in for free

Pokemon Go will hold a bonus event after the recent Kanto Tour event accidentally let players in without a ticket.

The pledge of a bonus event for Pokemon Go players comes from the Niantic Support Twitter account over the past weekend (via Eurogamer). The Kanto Tour event, which took place in Pokemon Go on February 20, appeared to accidentally allow players in who hadn't paid in real-world money to get access to the event. After investigating initial reports of players accidentally getting access without having paid for a ticket, Niantic was quick to announce a follow-up event for all players.

Trainers, Thanks for your patience while we looked into the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket issues. We will be hosting a bonus event for all paid ticket holders at a later date. Please stay tuned for details.February 20, 2021 See more

This upcoming event will be for all "paid ticket holders," however, as per the announcement from the tweet just above. Right now, we don't know when this forthcoming event is slated to take place, but it would appear that Niantic basically wants another crack at holding a ticketed event exclusively for those who are willing to shell out.

If you're unaware, the Kanto Tour event in Pokemon Go was a pretty big deal. At the beginning of the event, players were offered the choice of a Red or Green ticket for the event, each of which would grant exclusive Pokemon to players in either team. For example, Red Ticket players would be able to catch Ekans, Nidoran, and Oddish, while Green Ticket players would be offered Sandshrew, Psyduck, Meowth, and more.

On top of this, the Kanto Tour event also saw the return of some of the original 150 Pokemon in Shiny variants. The likes of Shiny Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and others appeared during the event, and even a Shiny Mew was available as an incredibly elusive reward for some players. There's no doubt it was a huge event for Pokemon Go players, so Niantic understandably wants another shot at it.