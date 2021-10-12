Pokemon Go Giratina Raid Counters for the Altered Forme legendary

Here are the Pokemon Go Giratina Counters for raids to catch the only Legendary Pokemon that has the Ghost typing in the 20-plus year history of the Pokemon franchise. This Sinnoh region Legendary has been in Pokemon Go for quite some time in both its Altered and Origin Forme, but for the month of October, it returns to Raids for trainers to catch.

Altered Forme Giratina is the quadruped variant of this Ghost and Dragon-type Pokemon and from Tuesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. local time to Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time, it can be found in Legendary Raids.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the Altered Forme Giratina in Pokemon Go including what types of moves it uses and the best Pokemon to take into battle with it, read on.

Pokemon Go Altered Forme Giratina Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Altered Forme Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type making it weak to Dragon, Ice, Fairy, Dark and Ghost-type attacks. In Pokemon Go there are some great Mega Pokemon options to take into battle against Giratina.

As a reminder, Mega Pokemon not only boosts the strength of the evolved Pokemon but it increases the power of other Pokemon that trainers bring into a battle that shares the same type as your Mega-evolved Pokemon. With that in mind, there are a few Mega Pokemon to consider including Mega Gengar, who is currently available in Mega Raids, along with Mega Gyarados and Mega Houndoom.

Mega Gengar is the best choice for those who want to deal the most damage quickly. With Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball, Gengar will really take advantage of Giratain’s weakness to Ghost attacks. However, Mega Gengar is also weak to Ghost attacks so be careful.

Mega Gyarados and Houndoom’s Dark typing will also them attack options that are super effective against Giratina and also resist any Ghost-type moves it may have. Mega Altaria is another great option in Pokemon Go. Its unique Dragon and Fairy typing doesn’t give it any weakness to Giratina’s moves and has a plethora of attack options that hit the Legendary Pokemon super effectively.

Here is a list of optimal Pokemon to take into battles against Altered Forme Giratina:

Pokemon Moveset Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Mega Altaria Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam/Moonblast Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Salamence Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragonite Dragon Tail and Outrage Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Weavile Snarl and Avalanche Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Tyranitar Bite and Crunch

Pokemon Go Altered Forme Giratina Moveset

Altered Forme Giratina has two Fast Attack options and three Charged Attacks in Pokemon Go. Understanding what possible moves Giratina could use will make it easier for trainers to choose who to bring into battle.

If Giratina has Dragon Breath and/or Dragon Claw at its disposal, bringing other Dragon types - who are weak to those moves - may not be the best option. Shadow Claw and Shadow Sneak deal super effective damage to Ghost types and Psychic types like Gardevoir that you may be considering.

Ancient Power is a wild card for Giratina that gives the Legendary some coverage against Ice-type Pokemon. Weavile may not last long against Giratina who use Ancient Power, but Mamoswine’s Ground typing makes the hit neutral so consider this when choosing your team.

Of course, the recommended team that Pokemon Go gives trainers can give a hint as to which moves Giratina may bring. If it recommends trainers bring in a lot of Ghost types then it is highly unlikely that Giratina will have Shadow Claw or Shadow Sneak. Think about this when selecting your team.

Here are the Fast and Charged attacks that Altered Forme Giratina can have in Pokemon Go:

Fast Attack Charged Attack Dragon Breath Ancient Power Shadow Claw Dragon Claw Shadow Sneak

