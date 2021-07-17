Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Counters for all Legendaries

Knowing all the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Counters is going to be key for the Sunday of this year's Pokemon Go Fest, because there's a special Raid Day for trainers to enjoy.

Raid Days are a special event that populates raids in Pokemon Go for a limited time, giving trainers numerous chances to catch a special Pokemon, usually a Legendary. This weekend, trainers will be able to enjoy an entire day dedicated to Legendary Pokemon as every Legendary that has been introduced in Pokemon Go so far will appear in five-star Raids. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Raid Day including the schedule and how to defeat each Legendary using Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Counters.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day rewards

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day will give trainers a chance to catch as many Legendaries as possible. All trainers will be able to participate in Raid Day, but those who purchased a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will receive the following incentives:

Earn an extra 10,000 XP for winning a Raid Battle.

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes.

Pick up an event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes. The bundle will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Trainers can still purchase a Pokemon Go Fest ticket for $5 / £4.99 in the in-game store.

1. Wind Hour

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day: Wind Hour

Wind Hour will kick Raid Day off starting Sunday, July 18 from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. local time. The Legendary Pokemon that will be featured during those hours are: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigias, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion and Therian Forme Tornadus.

Each of these Legendaries will take powerful Pokemon and a large number of trainers to help out (we recommend at least five), and we’ll break down which Pokemon are the best to go up against them.

Mewtwo / Cresselia

Mewtwo and Cresselia Raid Counters

Mewtwo and Cresselia are powerful Psychic-type Pokemon that are weak to Dark, Ghost and Bug-type attacks.

Here’s a list of powerful options against Mewtwo and Cresselia:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh Raid Counters

Ho-Oh is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, making it weak to Water, Electric and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to go into battle against Ho-Oh:

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smackdown and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch/ Power Gem

Latios / Latias

Latios and Latias Raid Counters

Both Latios and Latias are Psychic and Dragon types, making them weak to Dragon, Fairy, Bug, Dark, Ghost and Ice-type attacks.

Here are some options to go into battle against Latios and Latias:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Regigigas

Regigigas Raid Counters

Regigigas is a pure Normal-type Pokemon and is only weak to Fighting-type attacks.

Here are some options to go up against Regigigas:

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Giratina (AF)

Giratina (Altered Forme) Raid Counters

Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokemon making it weak to Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Fairy and Ice-type attacks.

Here are some options to take on the powerful Legendary:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play/Avalanche

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Virizion

Virizion Raid Counters

One of the three Swords of Justice, Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon that’s weak to Flying, Poison, Fire, Fairy and Psychic-type attacks.

Here are some options to go against Virizion:

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Aerial Ace/Hurricane

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin/Air Slash and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Togekiss with Charm and Air Slash/Dazzling Gleam

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Tornadus (TF)

Tornadus (Therian Forme) Raid Counters

Tornadus is one of the only pure Flying types in the entire Pokemon franchise. That makes Tornadus weak to just Electric, Ice and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smackdown and Stone Edge

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

2. Lava Hour

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day: Lava Hour

Lava Hour will occur from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. local time and will feature the following Legendaries: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus and Yveltal.

Moltres

Moltres Raid Counters

Moltres, like Ho-Oh, is a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon and is weak to Electric, Water and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take on Moltres:

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smackdown and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch/ Power Gem

Entei

Entei Raid Counters

Entei is a pure Fire-type and is weak to Water, Ground and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take on Entei:

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Landorus (Therian Forme) with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Regirock

Regirock Raid Counters

Regirock is a pure Rock-type Pokemon and is weak to Water, Ground, Fighting, Grass and Steel-type attacks.

Here are some of the best counters against Regirock:

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter/Bullet Punch and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon

Groudon Raid Counters

Groudon is a pure Ground-type Pokemon and is weak to just Water, Ice and Grass-type attacks.

Here are some options to take on Groudon:

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Venusaur with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf/Hydro Pump

Heatran

Heatran Raid Counters

Heatran is one of the only Fire and Steel-type Pokemon in the franchise, and is weak to Water, Fighting and Ground-type attacks. Ground-type attacks are four times effective against Heatran, so trainers should try and bring as many into battle as they can.

Here are some options to take on Heatran:

Landorus (Therian Forme) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Reshiram

Reshiram Raid Counters

Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokemon, which makes it weak against Dragon, Rock and Ground-type attacks.

Here are some great options to take on Reshiram:

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Terrakion

Terrakion Raid Counters

Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-type and is weak to Fighting, Fairy, Water, Ground, Steel, Grass and Psychic-type attacks.

Here are some options to counter Terrakion Raids:

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Venusaur with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike/Psychic

Deoxys (Attack) with Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Landorus (TF)

Landorus (Therian Forme) Raid Counters

Landorus is one of the few Ground and Flying-type Pokemon, which makes it weak to Water and Ice-type attacks.

Here are some options against Landorus:

Galarian Darmanitn with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Yveltal

Yveltal Raid Counters

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying-type Pokemon and is weak against Electric, Rock, Ice and Fairy-type attacks.

Here are some of the best options against Yveltal:

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch

Mega Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian Forme) with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

3. Frost Hour

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day: Frost Hour

The third hour for Raid Day is Frost Hour, which will occur from 12-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. local time. Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf will also appear in raids in the regions that they normally appear in.

Articuno

Articuno Raid Counters

Articuno is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon and is weak to Electric, Fire, Steel and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smackdown and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch/ Power Gem

Suicune / Kyogre

Suicune and Kyogre Raid Counters

Both Suicune and Kyogre are pure Water types, and are weak to just Electric and Grass-type attacks.

Here are some options to take on both Legendaries:

Mega Venusaur with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Mega Abomasnow with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Mega Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Lugia

Lugia Raid Counters

Lugia is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon and is weak to Dark, Ghost, Electric, Ice and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Thunder Punch

Mega Manectric with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Regice

Regice Raid Counters

Regice is a pure Ice-type Pokemon and is weak to Rock, Steel, Fighting and Fire-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar with Smackdown and Stone Edge

Palkia

Palkia Raid Counters

Palkia is a Water and Dragon-type Legendary and is only weak to Dragon and Fairy-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Kyurem

Kyurem Raid Counters

Kyurem is an Ice and Dragon-type Pokemon that is weak to Dragon, Fighting, Fairy, Rock and Steel-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Uxie / Mesprit / Azelf

Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf Raid Counters

All three Legendaries are pure Psychic-type Pokemon making them weak to Dark, Ghost and Bug-type attacks.

Here are some options to defeat Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf this weekend:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

4. Thunder Hour

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day: Thunder Hour

The final hour in the rotation is Thunder Hour and will occur from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. local time. Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Zapdos / Thundurus (TF)

Zapdos and Thundurus (Therian Forme) Raid Counters

Both Zapdos and Thundurus are Electric and Flying-type Pokemon that is weak to Ice and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Rhyperior with Smackdown and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Raikou

Raikou Raid Counters

Raikou is an Electric-type Pokemon and is weak to only Ground attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Grachomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mammoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Registeel

Registeel Raid Counters

Registeel is a pure Steel-type and is weak to Fighting, Ground and Fire attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rayquaza

Rayquaza Raid Counters

Rayquaza is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon and is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Rampardos with Smackdown and Rock Slide

Mammoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Giratina (Origin Forme) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse

Dialga

Dialga Raid Counters

Dialga is a Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon and is only weak to Ground and Fighting-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Coballion

Coballion Raid Counters

Coballion is a Steel and Fighting-type Pokemon and is weak to Fighting, Fire and Ground-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Zekrom

Zekrom Raid Counters

Zekrom is an Electric and Dragon-type and is weak to Ground, Dragon, Ice and Fairy-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle:

Mega Altaria with Dragon Breath and Moonblast

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Xerneas

Xerneas Raid Counters

Xerneas is a pure Fairy-type Pokemon and is weak to just Steel and Poison-type attacks.

Here are some options to take into battle: