Pokemon Go Element Cup best team – the meta Pokemon to use under 500CP

The Pokemon Go Element Cup best team is comprised of Pokemon that you'd never usually pick for a battle, simply thanks to the incredibly tight restrictions on which critters can be selected. This edition of the Pokemon Go PvP mode limits you to Pokemon below 500CP – so the weakest of the bunch, essentially – and you can only use Water, Fire, or Grass-types, although having a dual-type is okay. Finally, you can only use Pokemon that are the first in their evolutionary line, so no underpowered Charizards here unfortunately. With all that in mind, let's take a look at our picks for the Pokemon Go Element Cup meta best team.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Ducklett

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Water/Flying

Weaknesses: Electric, Rock

Ducklett is one of the most common Pokemon picks in the Element Cup meta because despite being a Water-type Pokemon, it has no weakness to Grass thanks to being a dual-type with Flying. It is also strong against both other types in the cup – Water moves being strong against Fire and Flying against Grass – so there are no direct counters to it. With that said, the Flying-type moves are the best picks here, mainly Wing Attack and Aerial Ace. Alternatively, you can pick Water Gun for the fast move if you need the Water-type advantage.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Cottonee

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Grass/Fairy

Weaknesses: Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, Steel

Cottonee will struggle against Fire-types but excels against any Water-types, thanks to the plethora of Grass-type moves available at its disposal. Other than Ducklett, all of the Water-type Pokemon on this list will buckle to Cottonee's Grass-type moves. You can pick either Razor Leaf or Charm for the fast move – the latter being the only Fairy-type move available – while Grass Knot is the recommended charge move.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Vulpix

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Fire

Weaknesses: Ground, Rock, Water

Fire-types are a little underrepresented in this list, but Vulpix is the best pick of the bunch, defeating any Grass-types but losing to all the Water-types, as you'd expect. Ember is the only viable option for the fast move, while Weather Ball is the best charge move. Both Quick Attack and Body Slam are decent, but since they're Normal-type, they're not particularly useful in this cup.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Bulbasaur

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Grass/Poison

Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic

Everyone's favorite Grass-type starter, Bulbasaur is the second Grass-type pick of the bunch in this list. And believe it or not, in a head-to-head with one shield apiece, Bulbasaur defeats Ducklett despite the type disadvantage. You absolutely want Vine Whip for the fast move, and both Seed Bomb and Sludge Bomb for two charge moves. The latter is great spam to waste your opponent's shields, while the latter does more damage to finish them off.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Chinchou

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Water/Electric

Weaknesses: Grass, Ground

Welcome to your main Ducklett counter; another Water-type! Since Chinchou is blessed with excellent Electric-type moves, it's your best bet at taking down Ducklett, which is super weak to Electric. For this reason, Spark is the best fast move, then use both Thunderbolt and Bubble Beam as the charged moves. The former for other Water-types, while the latter is great for Fire-types.

Pokemon Go Element Cup best team: Chikorita

(Image credit: Niantic)

Type: Grass

Weaknesses: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison

Finishing off our list of the Pokemon Go Element Cup best team for the meta is Chikorita, another Grass-type starter. Chikorita fills similar shoes to Bulbasaur in that it is a very good counter for Water-type Pokemon – you don't want both a Bulbasaur and a Chikorita in your team simultaneously. Vine Whip is the best fast move, while Grass Knot is the best charge move.

