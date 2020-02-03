Pokemon Day 2020 will reveal a new Mythical Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield

The official Japanese Pokemon website has revealed that Pokemon Day 2020 is set to take place on February 27. As translated by Serebii, the special day will include a whole host of special Pokemon-related events coming to Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The most notable event of the day will see the reveal of a new Mythical Pokemon that will be available in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The new addition to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Legendaries will also star in the new upcoming Pokemon Movie Coco . The film, which currently doesn't have a western release date, is set to debut in Japan on July 10.

In the world of Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are already three different mythical Pokemon, including the very good doggo legendaries Zamazenta in Pokemon Shield and Zacian in Pokemon Sword, along with Eternatus.

Outside of the new Mythical Pokemon, a new special Max Raid battle will be running for the occasion in Sword and Shield, and a special event is also coming to Pokemon Go. The website doesn't go into much detail surrounding these special events for both games, but we'll be keeping our eye out for any more information as news develops.

The official Japanese Twitter account for Pokemon also highlighted that the date of annual celebration this year marks the 24th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. The first Pokemon games in the long-running franchise launched in Japan in 1996 - a few years before Pokemon Red and Blue came to the US in 1998 and Europe in 1999.

