How to get a Pokemon Unite Zeraora license for free

If want to know how to claim your free Pokemon Unite Zeraora license and make use of the electric pokemon in Nintendo's new Poke-MOBA then we can help you find this freebie. While it doesn't cost anything to get, this bonus doesn't appear automatically and you might not realize where to find your new, high offense friend. If that's the case then we can help you find where to claim the creatures and how to make this Pokemon Unite Zeraora yours. You've only got until August 31 to get Zeraora for free in Pokemon Unite as well, so don't waste any time.

How to claim your free Pokemon Unite Zeraora

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Before you can claim your Pokemon Unite Zeraora you're going to have to play through the tutorial. This will cover the basics of the game and walk you through playing as a single Pokemon to learn basic attacks and goal-scoring before then letting you play a mock team match to introduce some of the more advanced concepts. This includes things like evolving your Pokemon, speed lanes, attack buff, and other things you can do to tip the match in your favor.

Once all that's done you'll arrive on the start page with the option to begin a match but no obvious Zeraora in sight. Checking your Pokemon, Shop or even Options won't reveal anything either. So where is it?

In order to claim your Pokemon Unite Zeraora you'll need to enter your email in the bottom left-hand corner by pressing X. That will open up this menu:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The email option should have a red dot indicating that - surprise - you have mail. Click on it to see what!

You'll see two mails. One is a basic welcome greeting but the second is a launch bonus that contains, ta-da, your Pokemon Unite Zeraora license:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Click on it and you'll receive the license which will add your free Zeraora to the list of Pokemon you can take in to battle.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As you can see from the stats, the Pokemon Unite Zeraora has good offense, mobility and scoring, making it a useful Pokemon to unlock right at the start. It's described as a speedster class, with basic attack moves that high speed dashes or leaps against opponents in battle.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Remember, you can only claim the Pokemon Unite Zeraora for free until August 31. All you have to do is download the game (it's free) and get through the tutorial to claim you license from the email. Once that date has passed Nintendo state that you'll still be able to get it, but the details of how remain to be announced.