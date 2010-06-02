Podcast: TalkRadar UK #41

Above:Is an egg really better than a bad-ass cowboy? Answer: No



Play Treasure Island Dizzy for yourself and decide... http://bit.ly/a1Jmxc



- There'sa shameless bit of self-promotion from Justin as he pimps his latest ModNation Racer's circuit that he took a holiday off work to create.



-A new smell emerges from the studio that smells like old books. Better than thehotpisssmellfrom a few weeks ago.



- There's your answers tothe episode's Question of the Week - Where should theGTAV be set and why? -which throws up some very interesting and exciting prospects.



- And there are two stories of varying quality (bad and shite?) aboutPR events that a) involved sexy models making stern, self-respectingjournalists dance around likeE-d up students and b) adeveloper who may or may not have creamed his knickers with brown bum juice.



It's certainly a packed episode, andat a whopping 1 hour 45 minutesyou're certainly getting your money's worth. If indeed you had to pay for this drivel. Not that you do, mind.Anyways, ENJOY!



Listen now...





The GamesRadar Hotline





Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/trivia or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a linewe'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simplydrop us a text. We love hearing from you guys.All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.





Tell us what you think

Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then why not share it with usin the TalkRadar UK thread in our forums.











The info bit

Post date: Wednesday 2nd June 2010

Run time: 1 hour 45 minutes 11 seconds

Intro music:Sabrepulse

Outro music:The Disco King

Visit the TalkRadar UKCompendiumforall the episodes