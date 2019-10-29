RIP PlayStation Vue, scheduled for death in 2020

Please be ready to pay your respects to PlayStation Vue, the console's own streaming and DVR service, because Sony just announced it will be shutting it down on January 30, 2020.

"Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business," said John Kodera , deputy president of SIE.

"PlayStation fans can continue to access movie and TV content through the PlayStation Store on PS4 and via our partnerships with top entertainment apps. With 100 million PlayStation 4s in the market today, our community continues to grow and thrive. We will continue to deliver the best entertainment experiences across the network, along with other key gaming services, including PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus."

PlayStation Vue launched in 2015 and gave customers - who paid between $49.99 and $84.99 a month - access to channels like AMC, ESPN, Showtime and more. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the service still had over 800,000 total subscribers in May.

If you're one of the 800,000, Sony promises Vue life will continue as normal until January 30 in its FAQ .

"There will be no changes to the provision of the service until that date. Subscribers who remain active with the service will continue to have full access to live, On Demand and DVR programs on all supported PS Vue devices until January 30th, 2020. After this date, the service and all content will no longer be accessible."

With Disney+ , HBO Max , Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more there's no denying its a testing time for streaming services, so it's understandable that "Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to focus on its core gaming business."