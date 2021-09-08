How to watch the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 for all the PS5 announcements

Double-checking how to watch the PlayStation Showcase on September 9? We've got you covered.

The show starts at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BT on Thursday, September 9. You can tune in through the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, and you'll find the latter embedded below and ready to go.

Sony says that the 40-minute showcase will unveil "what's next for PS5," including updates from first-party studios as well as third parties preparing games "releasing this holiday and beyond." Horizon Forbidden West, which was recently delayed to 2022, seems like a shoo-in, and a new rumor suggests Sucker Punch may have an Infamous successor to show as well. Speaking of first-party pillars: our PS5 Showcase predictions also include God of War Ragnarok, as we've yet to see the highly anticipated sequel in action despite plenty of title drops.

The showcase will air on the heels of PlayStation's acquisition of The Persistence and The Playroom developer Firesprite. In a follow-up interview with GamesRadar+ , PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst affirmed that "we're always striving for better games – but also the uniqueness of the experiences." Firesprite managing director Graeme Ankers, meanwhile, stressed that "I cannot wait to share with everybody in the world what it is that we're going to be doing next," which is apparently "right in the heart of what we do at Firesprite."