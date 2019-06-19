Pixar announces Soul, a journey to "cosmic realms" from the director of Up and Inside Out

Today, Disney and Pixar announced Soul, a new Pixar film coming in 2020 after the previously revealed Onward . "Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from?" reads Pixar's blurb for Soul. "What is it that makes you… YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions."

Soul is being directed by Pete Docter, the director of beloved, tear-jerker Pixar films Up and Inside Out, so you may want to mentally prepare yourself for another emotional rollercoaster next year. Dana Murray, who's been with Pixar since 2003's Finding Nemo, is producing the film. Soul will be in theaters on June 19, 2020.

Following Incredibles 2 in 2018 and Toy Story 4 this year, 2020 will be the year that Pixar gets back to original films, which we haven't seen from the studio since 2017's Coco. If you hadn't already heard, Onward will be in theaters on March 6, 2020, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as troll brothers who go looking for their dad in a modernized fantasy world. The release dates of Onward and Soul line up with Disney's massive movie release date schedule from earlier this year featuring tons of previously unannounced Disney, Pixar, and Fox films.

Judging from the tagline, Soul sounds like a cross between Inside Out and Doctor Strange, what with the deep introspection and supernatural journeys from NYC to "cosmic realms." Of course, Pixar always knows how to take its stories in unexpected directions, so I'm sure Soul will surprise us.

