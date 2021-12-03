New Peacemaker trailer sees John Cena have a crisis of conscience

A new Peacemaker trailer is here – and it sees John Cena's titular anti-hero have a crisis of conscience.

The violent new footage showcases the bond between Peacemaker and his eagle, and features the rest of the team, including new characters like Vigilante. It even hints at the villains, called 'Butterflies' and described as "a serious threat to the safety of American citizens."

Interestingly, despite his declaration that he'd kill men, women, and children for peace, Peacemaker hesitates over pulling the trigger on some kids in the trailer.

There's also a lot of focus on the anti-hero's father, who judges Peacemaker for getting shot (which happened in The Suicide Squad) and seems to end up in prison at some point in the series.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn has said of the TV show. "There's a moment in the movie [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who's played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he's done, what that means to him, and where he's going after all of this."

Along with Cena, the series includes Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn.

Peacemaker releases on HBO Max this January 13. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.