Paquin and Bell to join Scream 4

Looks like Ghostface will have some fresh blood to spill, after the announcement that Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell will appear in Scream 4.



And whilst the pasty slasher might not get to sink his knife into either of them, the fact that shooting has been underway for several weeks would suggest that they’re going to be knife fodder, rather than key players.



We’ve got our money on the duo appearing in a Barrymore-esque pre-credits scene, with both meeting a sticky end before audiences have made a dent in their popcorn.



Whilst USA Today had previously hinted at the pair’s involvement, official confirmation came from Dimension pictures yesterday.



Paquin and Bell will swell an already impressive roster of stars including original cast memnbers Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, as well as new additions Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, and Adam Brody.



Scream 4 should be arriving in US screens on April 15 2011. Start brushing up on your horror franchise trivia now…