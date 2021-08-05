Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and Axiom Verge 2 lead lineup of PS4 and PS5 indies

Sony is running another line of indie reveals today, with new games popping up on the PlayStation Blog every half-hour. Seven games will be revealed by the end of the day, and we're rounding them up for you right here, starting with...

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Initially set for a 2021 release on Switch and PC, the surprise sequel to Oxenfree is also coming to PS4 and PS5.

The story picks up five years after the end of the first game with protagonist Riley Poverly navigating the challenges of post-adolescence and the town of Camena grappling with electromagnetic phenomena, and it all gets progressively weirder and more ghostly from there. Lead writer and co-founder of developer Night School Studio described the sequel as another "narrative game revolving around a robust conversation system and a radio that tunes into supernatural signals," which is exactly what we wanted to hear.

Axiom Verge 2

Also previously announced for Switch and PC, Axiom Verge 2, the follow-up to one of the best modern Metroidvania games, is headed for PS4 and PS5.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, solo developer Tom Happ revealed the "biggest challenge and most distinctive feature" in the upcoming sequel: it's actually "two worlds in one."

"Behind the overworld map that I’ve been showing this entire time, there is another interconnected breach world in an alternate dimension," Happ says. "I’ve hinted about this in an early trailer, where the drone goes through some mysterious portal, but I’ve kept this secret for a while."

The relationship between these two worlds unlocks "a huge range of opportunities for non-linear exploration," Happ says, which is precisely what Metroidvanias thrive on. This alien dimension also gives Axiom Verge 2 another, much wonkier aesthetic to play with, and it's all done up in the same impeccable pixel art you'd expect.

For more on Happ's ambitions for Axiom Verge 2, check out our chat on why the sequel isn't really a sequel at all.

Wytchwood

Wytchwood is a beautiful crafting game about a witch with a cauldron on her head, and it's coming to PS4 and PS5 this fall.

Artist Ariane Laurence of developer Alientrap Games says that while Wytchwood is "fundamentally a chill game where exploration and collecting spell ingredients" is the focus, it also hides a lot to uncover and experiment with, from characters to meet – all inspired by Grimm fairy tales – to bizarre creatures like a chicken-legged fish. It seems to have roughly a zillion crafting combinations, with potions and spells capable of everything from raising the dead to ensnaring sentient pumpkins, so put on your thinking cauldron and buckle up because it's about to get weird.

This story is developing...