Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 DualSense features revealed

The PS5 DualSense features have been revealed for Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

In a PlayStation blog post Holly Cooper, brand manager at Team17, has discussed how the DualSense controller will immerse you in Overcooked! All You Can Eat , which will be a launch title for PS5 when it releases in just a few days time.

Overcooked will be available to play in 4K 60fps on PS5 and will offer new Trophies, as well as many DualSense features. So let’s break those down.

First of all, the lightbar. When playing Overcooked in co-op with friends, your light bar will match the colour indicator of the chef you are playing, and when playing versus, the lightbar will indicate the colour of your team. With the touchpad, you will be able to quickly select emotes from the emote wheel, to communicate easily with fellow chefs.

The DualSense has a built-in speaker allowing game sound to come through your controller when you play. In Overcooked, the beeping sound of a burning kitchen or the alert of a recipe failure will play through the DualSense speaker as well as in-game audio.

With the next-gen haptic feedback system, and according to the blog post, the DualSense will offer a new level of immersion in Overcooked as you “feel” the burn of your cooking recipes.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will have cooking and environmental indicators. The haptic feedback will not only tell players when something is happening, but also where with the help from the controller vibrations. The vibration will also match in-game audio, giving special indicators for mechanics such as:

Cooking Warning

Fire Ignition

Food Ready

Recipe Time Out

Level Timer Countdown

Successful Delivery

Wrong Order

Catch

Rat Smack

You can read our PS5 review of the game, which will be launching on November 12, US and November 19, UK, and if you’re looking for PS5 deals, there’s still time to pick one up.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is also available now on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S . If you’re currently on the lookout for Xbox Series X deals , we’ve got you covered and if you’re looking for Xbox Series S deals , we’ve got that too.