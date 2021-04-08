Outriders is giving out free Legendaries to apologize for server issues

To make up for the server issues Outriders ran into after launch, developer People Can Fly is giving out an "appreciation package" which includes a Legendary weapon.

"Throughout all of this we really appreciated all your messages of support and encouragement and they helped us power through and improve the situation," a Square Enix representative said on Reddit . "We would like to thank each and every one of you. Beyond just saying it, however, we would like to confirm that we are working on a small 'appreciation package' for our launch window players."

If everything goes according to plan, everyone who plays between March 31 and Sunday, April 11 – meaning you still have time to start the game and qualify – will receive a "level-appropriate" Legendary weapon and Titanium bundle, as well as the aptly named emote Frustration, which ironically doesn't work right now. "The irony here was not intentional but is fitting," the devs say.

People Can Fly says it's "still working through the exact details," so the specifics of this package may change before it arrives. It's also unclear when these freebies will get here, but I'd bet on sooner rather than later. Either way, logging in by April 11 will lock in the appreciation package, and leveling up before it arrives should in theory improve the quality of the loot you receive since it's going to be "level-appropriate."

Our final Outriders review is in, and we reckon it's a fun, foul-mouthed good time that's rough around the edges.