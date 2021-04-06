Oddworld: Soulstorm devs warn players about a pair of annoying bugs

Oddworld: Soulstorm just narrowly avoided shipping with a save-wiping bug, but the developers are warning that it could still cause less severe issues for players on PS4.

Oddworld Inhabitants shared word of the issue on its official Twitter account, explaining that it first spotted the issue last week then worked through the holiday weekend to ensure it was fixed in time for Oddworld: Soulstorm's launch today. The issue, which the developers say is "rare and hard to reproduce," occurs in the 10th stage of the game (internally named Necrum_In), and will no longer wipe out your bug if you encounter it.

However, players on PS4 (and PS4 Pro) will still get booted back to the home screen if they run into the bug. Once you start it up again your progress should still be intact, and the glitch seems to only happen once, so that will hopefully be the end of it.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has one other bug that the developers are currently aware of, where Abe can get stuck in an infinite falling loop if he gets interrupted while jumping, falling, or dying (all three of which he tends to do a lot of). If you run into this particular problem, just reload from your last checkpoint and proceed as normal. Oddworld Inhabitants aims to have both of these issues fully resolved in another patch coming "very soon".