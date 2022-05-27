When does the Obi-Wan Kenobi series take place in the Star Wars timeline?

When does Obi-Wan Kenobi take place in the Star Wars timeline? It's a fair question, considering there's a lengthy 19-year gap between the last prequel, Revenge of the Sith, and the first film in the original trilogy, A New Hope.

So far, the Disney Plus Star Wars TV shows have taken place in the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, which is a huge stretch of time that's otherwise largely unexplored. Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the first time the franchise's live-action TV shows have taken a step back into the past.

We've got everything you need below to find out exactly where Obi-Wan Kenobi falls on the Star Wars timeline – so scroll on to have all your questions answered. And, don't worry, there are no spoilers here.

When does Obi-Wan Kenobi take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Before we get stuck in, it's worth breaking down how the Star Wars timeline actually works. The main thing to know is that everything in the galaxy's calendar revolves around one significant event: the Battle of Yavin, AKA the first time the Death Star was blown up (as seen in A New Hope). That's abbreviated to BBY (Before Battle of Yavin), or ABY (After Battle of Yavin).

Here's how the movies and TV shows fall so far, with Obi-Wan Kenobi included:

Obi-Wan Kenobi timeline: what does that mean for the show?

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and nine years before A New Hope. That means we'll pick up with the titular Jedi Master in exile on Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker. Meanwhile, Darth Vader is still out there following his clash with Obi-Wan on Mustafar a decade previously, and the Sith Lord's Inquisitors are on the hunt for any Jedi who survived the deadly Order 66.

As for who else might be showing up in the show, there's a few characters around at this time. Ahsoka Tano is out there, as is Yoda, Bo-Katan Kryze, Han Solo, a young Leia Organa, her adoptive father Bail Organa, and even the Force ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn. Rebels characters could make an appearance, especially considering the Grand Inquisitor debuted in that show, and so could rebellion figures like Mon Mothma, or clones like Cody or Rex.

Plus, characters from the other Star Wars TV shows like Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and even Grogu are alive in this time period. In short, there's tons of characters that could potentially be crossing over, though whether they actually will remains to be seen – some are far more likely than others…

Obi-Wan Kenobi's place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope means that we know certain things are bound to happen in the future, too. Nine years on from the show, Obi-Wan will be the wise grandfatherly figure we know and love from A New Hope, and he's set to duel Vader one final time aboard the first Death Star.

But, there's still a lot of room to play with, considering Vader and Obi-Wan only exchange a few words when they meet for the final time, so their "rematch of the century" isn't all that hemmed in. Obi-Wan also isn't particularly forthcoming in the original trilogy about what he's been up to on Tatooine for all those years, so the way is clear for his new adventures in the Disney Plus show.

To keep up to date with everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows – and see our interview with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for how their characters have changed since we saw them last.