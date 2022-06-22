Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Everything that's been said about a potential Star Wars return

Will there be an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? It's the question everyone is asking now that the show has wrapped up its six episode run on Disney Plus. But, so far, there's been no official word on the future of the Star Wars show – though both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have said they're open to returning (more on that later).

Considering Obi-Wan Kenobi had the streamer's most watched premiere ever, you'd think a follow-up is a certainty… but the show has always been billed as a limited series, so it's hard to predict. Below, we delve into the future of the spin-off, with quotes from the actors and creatives involved. Everything is completely spoiler free, so you can read even if you haven't quite caught up on the whole show just yet.

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 happening?

There's been no confirmation just yet that a season 2 is in the works. But, considering Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years before A New Hope on the Star Wars timeline, there's a lot of time and potential stories left to explore. After all, Obi-Wan isn't all that forthcoming about his time on Tatooine in the original trilogy, so there's plenty to work with without running the risk of disrupting canon.

What has been said about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

The good news is, just about every major player involved with the Star Wars show is keen to return for more – including McGregor himself.

"It was made as a one-off limited series," the actor told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between 3 and 4 and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope. And so, for sure, that's true." He added: "Yeah, I would like to make another one."

McGregor reiterated the point in conversation with RadioTimes.com (opens in new tab). "I hope it's not the last time I play him," he said. "I hope I do it again. I'd like to do it again." He commented: "I mean I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness. Don't you think?"

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is also open for more – as long as there's a good story to tell. "It's certainly something we talk about," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time," she continued. "Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

Head writer Joby Harold has been slightly more reticent. "Beyond being asked about it constantly, I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," he told Deadline's Crew Call podcast (opens in new tab). "But he's a great character, they're all amazing characters."

Meanwhile, director Deborah Chow, speaking to RadioTimes.com , explained that "this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone," but went on to say: "I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Christensen had similar thoughts. "Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he said, adding that he "would certainly be open to" appearing in a potential season 2.

The Darth Vader actor has also already said he'd be interested in his own spin-off: "Absolutely, I think this is a character that resonates in our culture in a very profound way, and there's certainly more there to explore," he told ET Online (opens in new tab), when asked if he'd be open to leading his own project, in reference to the novels and comic books that feature Vader as a main character. "There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums, and I would love to get to continue my journey with him." Christensen will reportedly be returning as Anakin for the upcoming Ahsoka show, though a recent report cast some doubt on his involvement.

While we wait for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 confirmation, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon – and catch up with the galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus.