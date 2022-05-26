Hayden Christensen would return for a Darth Vader spin-off

Hayden Christensen has said he is open to returning for his own Darth Vader spin-off.

The actor is next reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and could also be back for Ahsoka – though a recent report has cast some doubt on his second return.

"Absolutely, I think this is a character that resonates in our culture in a very profound way, and there's certainly more there to explore," Christensen told ET Online (opens in new tab), when asked if he'd be open to leading his own project, in reference to the novels and comic books that feature Vader as a main character. "There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums, and I would love to get to continue my journey with him."

Details on Obi-Wan Kenobi are still shrouded in mystery, but we do know that Obi-Wan and Vader will be having the "rematch of the century," and the Sith Lord is in charge of the sinister Inquisitors, who are tasked with hunting down the surviving Jedi.

"It came back very naturally for me," Christensen told Total Film of his Vader return in a recent interview. "This is a character that obviously I spent a lot of time with in the past when we were doing the prequels. It was a good four to five years of my life, and so I know him very well. And it's a character that's stayed with me over the years, too, and one that I've continued to think about."

