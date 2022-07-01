Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't need a season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 seems a given. The show had a record-breaking premiere on Disney Plus, and both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have said they would return for more. If that wasn't enough, the series itself was left open-ended, with the Jedi Master finally making contact with the Force ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn and Reva still alive. But, while more seems inevitable, the show would be stronger left as a standalone limited series.

For one thing, Obi-Wan Kenobi is already a complete and fulfilling story in its own right – and it perfectly sets up the events of the original trilogy. Before the show, Kenobi's journey from being an anguished man who lost everything to a tranquil desert hermit ready for adventure was left to our imaginations. The Disney Plus series shades in the blanks in Obi-Wan's arc very effectively: we watch him regain his faith in the Force, rediscover his purpose, and have his hope restored, all while being helped along by Leia. His travels with the young princess add much to the Star Wars films, giving depth to everything from Leia's iconic "help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope" line to explaining why she eventually names her own son Ben. There's nothing really left to do to pave the way for the rest of the saga.

All that's without mentioning Darth Vader. The show, especially the emotional confrontation in episode 6 , is the last missing piece in the storyline of Obi-Wan and his former Padawan. Thanks to that scene, we finally understand how Obi-Wan was able to forgive himself for Anakin's fall: Vader himself insists that it was he, not his one-time Master, who killed Anakin Skywalker. It also explains why Obi-Wan thinks of Vader and Anakin as two separate people, and why he tells Luke that the Sith Lord betrayed and murdered his father. The exchange is a powerful, tear-jerking moment, and an additional meeting between Obi-Wan and Anakin somewhere down the timeline would only lessen its impact. If Obi-Wan did return for another season, then Vader really can't be there too – that would be a stretch too far for canon.

There's also not a whole lot of wriggle room left on the Star Wars timeline when so much of Obi-Wan's story has already been told. He's destined to defeat his longtime rival Darth Maul on the sands of Tatooine, as seen in Star Wars Rebels, and the original trilogy brings the rest of his story to a close. Even going back to the past would be difficult, with Obi-Wan's adventures with Ahsoka Tano and Anakin, his star-crossed relationship with Duchess Satine Kryze of Mandalore, and his clashes with General Grevious and Asajj Ventress fully explored in The Clone Wars series. Yes, we could see Obi-Wan on a spiritual journey with his mentor Qui-Gon, as was the original idea for the second of three scrapped Obi-Wan Kenobi movies. But that alone isn't enough to build out another six episodes around, and with just about every other aspect of Obi-Wan's life covered elsewhere, further storytelling opportunities are seriously limited.

Plus, while it's true that the series left a few dangling plot threads such as the Path – a network dedicated to rescuing Order 66 survivors – and the Inquisitors' ongoing efforts to wipe out the Jedi, the rest of that tale can be told without Obi-Wan. Instead, Moses Ingram's Reva could be the central character, continuing the redemption arc she began in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale and bringing her full circle with her origins as a Jedi youngling. The character has a lot of potential and a spin-off series of her own would be the perfect way to fulfill it.

Of course, it would be undeniably brilliant to see McGregor and Christensen again – and with both actors eager to return, it seems a waste not to bring them back into the galaxy somehow. More interesting options lie beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, though. For example, they could appear together as Force ghosts in the Disney Plus shows, offering guidance to Luke, Ahsoka, and even baby Grogu . In fact, Christensen is already reportedly reprising his role in the upcoming Ahsoka show ( though that's not confirmed ). Then there's the possibility of a Darth Vader spin-off starring Christensen, which would have far more storytelling freedom than an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2.

While it might have seemed the obvious choice, continuing Obi-Wan Kenobi could lessen everything the series has accomplished – and, considering these characters have plenty of ways to live on in the saga whether season 2 happens on Disney Plus or not, Star Wars would be better off leaving Obi-Wan Kenobi as a one and done.

