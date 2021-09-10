No Time to Die runtime confirmed – and it’s the longest James Bond movie ever

It’s official: No Time to Die is the longest James Bond movie ever.

As confirmed in a listing on British cinema chain Vue’s website (and backed up Stateside by Fandango), Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 is set to run for 2 hours and 43 minutes (163 minutes).

That dwarves the previous clockbusting high point in Bond history. Craig’s previous movie, Spectre, ran for 148 minutes. In fact, three of Daniel Craig’s previous four movies as the iconic secret agent rank among the franchise’s longest efforts. The longest non-Craig Bond movie is On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (142 minutes) – and half of that is probably the snow chase with George Lazenby. The shortest? Craig again, with Quantum of Solace running for a lean 106 minutes.

No Time To Die’s bumper runtime will be a fitting send off for Daniel Craig, who is now officially one of the longest-running actors to play James Bond.

On his departure, producer Barbara Broccoli said on the Being James Bond documentary: "Daniel has taken the character, the series, the whole thing to a place that is so extraordinary, so emotionally satisfying that I cannot imagine Bond after Daniel."

Will it be worth the wait? There’s not long to go now until we can see the finished product. No Time to Die is out in cinemas in the UK on September 30 and in the US on October 8.

If you want to catch up on 007’s antics – the clown makeup, the Madonna theme songs, the works – then here’s our guide on how to watch the James Bond movies in order.