No, a shoutcaster didn't just leak the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The release date for the next Call of Duty game, confirmed to be in development at Treyarch and Raven Software (and rumoured to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War), hasn't been leaked, after Call of Duty League shoutcaster Chris Puckett pours cold water on comments he made during a tournament stream yesterday.

Puckett's comments were picked up by the internet after he offhandedly stated that Call of Duty 2020 is launching this November, potentially just days ahead of Activision's official reveal of the upcoming first-person shooter next week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be set for a November release, according to @MLGPuckett 👀 pic.twitter.com/RB0yCsYBLfAugust 7, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

However, responding on Twitter, Puckett confirmed that his November timeline was just an "assumption" based on his own speculation, since "COD has launched in November for 14 years."

Before this spirals out of control...I get it. You want clicks and headlines, but pls stop presenting my assumption tonight as a leak🤦‍♂️. I am freelance. I’m not an ATVI employee. I can’t leak info I don’t haveCOD has launched “in November” for 14 years https://t.co/Irl6BgGE07August 7, 2020

Technically, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launched in October 2019 and 2018 respectively, but we understand where he's coming from.

So no, we still don't have any idea of when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to launch, but November is certainly a good guesstimate (and nothing more) on Puckett's part.

Given that's when next-gen consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X are also scheduled to land, it's possible that this instalment in the annualised franchise will also be a cross-generation release, though Activision is staying silent for now. We'll be sure to update you once we hear anything more official.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Trending Topics below.