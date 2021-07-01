Nintendo says "we are constantly developing hardware" but refuses to comment on the Switch Pro

Nintendo has declined to comment on speculation that a Nintendo Switch Pro is in the works and set to release soon.

During a shareholder meeting (via VGC), Nintendo was asked about the long-rumored console and remained cryptic in its answer. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said: "The Company will continue to focus on creating unique games, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to propose games using a dedicated game console with integrated hardware and software."

“We are constantly developing hardware, software, and dedicated peripherals, but we will refrain from commenting on specific products under development.”

While the comments are far from confirmation, they are equally far from denial as well. While this might temper some expectations, it's also unlikely to put a stop to the constant speculation of an upgraded console.

Rumor about an updated version of the Nintendo Switch Pro has been circulating fervently in recent months. Bloomberg reported that the Nintendo Switch Pro would be revealed before this E3, and that was reiterated by reporting also saying that Switch hardware had been listed at a major retailer for June 4.

Obviously, neither of these reports have come to pass, but they are only two in a sea of insiders insisting that the console is coming and coming soon. There have even been detailed reports that the Nintendo Switch Pro will feature bigger screens and use Nvidia DLSS technology. However, until an official announcement comes, this all remains a rumor.

It's really just not clear what is happening with this console, but due to the sheer number of reports, it seems likely to be real. It would also make sense to give the Nintendo Switch a significant bump in technology to help keep up with modern gaming demands. All Nintendo fans can do is wait to hear more though.

While the Nintendo Switch Pro news didn't come during the E3 season, we did get a look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 which is bound to be the biggest upcoming game in the Nintendo catalog. A game that could be a good argument for new Nintendo Switch hardware, perhaps?

While we wait for word on the Nintendo Switch Pro, why not check out our guide to the upcoming Nintendo Switch games?