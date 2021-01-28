Ninja Theory moves on from online brawler Bleeding Edge to focus on Hellblade 2 and other games

Ninja Theory has announced that its online brawler Bleeding Edge won't be getting any new content updates. Bleeding Edge launched less than a year ago, but Ninja Theory says it's time to focus on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and some other new projects.

The studio revealed the news on Twitter, adding that you'll still be able to play Bleeding Edge on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for the foreseeable future. In addition to Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory is working on experimental psychological thriller Project Mara and mental health research study The Insight Project.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos!January 28, 2021

An early concept of Bleeding Edge was first revealed way back in 2014, but it wouldn't be formally revealed until E3 2019. And although we largely enjoyed our time playing Bleeding Edge, it apparently wasn't bringing in enough players to justify continued development. As Polygon points out, its performance on SteamCharts wasn't stellar at launch, and it hasn't gotten any better since.

The good news here is that with Ninja Theory consolidating its workload, we should expect to hear developments on its other projects in the nearer future. Aside from a recent tease from Senua actor Melina Juergens, we haven't heard much about Hellblade 2 since the debut of its thrilling reveal trailer. And while it isn't included in the official list of Xbox console exclusives releasing in 2021, it's possible we'll see another trailer, hopefully with some gameplay, sometime this year.

