New Tomb Raider confirmed, here's what the leaks already tell us

Today, Square Enix revealed that a new Tomb Raider game is coming. That's pretty much the extent of it though. No name, no look at gameplay, no cinematic teaser - just the knowledge that it is in development, and that a "major event" will kick off the next adventure in 2018.

A message to our fans! pic.twitter.com/HlDYsUtZMsDecember 7, 2017

Square Enix also says it's trying a "new approach" with regards to this game's reveal, and that it won't be long between the official announcement and when fans can play. Of course, just because Square Enix is playing coy doesn't mean we don't have some insight about the title.

Last October, a Redditor spied the title "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" on a laptop being used on the Montreal subway. That name was all but confirmed earlier this year when more leaks showed several of a video game marketing firm's treatments of the logo, as well as concept sketches of Lara plundering Mesoamerican ruins. Look closely at this announcement and you'll see the first letter of each sentence also spell out "SHADOW."

Put those pieces of evidence together and don't be too surprised if Shadow of the Tomb Raider gets announced next year and we see Lara make a trip to the Americas. I also wouldn't be surprised if Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a simultaneous multi-platform release, unlike the one-year timed exclusive that was Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The timing of Square Enix's announcement is interesting, and suggests we won't see a trailer for the next Tomb Raider game at either of this week's big events: The Game Awards (which go down tonight at 5:30pm Pacific/ 1:30am GMT) or PlayStation Experience (which will have an opening ceremony conference on Friday, December 8 at 8pm Pacific / 4:30am GMT).