New Starfield video reveals concept art alongside gameplay details

A new Starfield developer-focused video has been revealed by Bethesda.

Earlier today on November 30, the official Bethesda Game Softworks YouTube channel premiered "Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit." The video itself is a seven-minute talk between game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder, and art director Matt Carofano on their chief philosophies behind Starfield, interspersed with a slate of new concept art.

Taking everything into account in the video, it sure sounds like Bethesda's team is looking to its past when designing Starfield. There's a comment from Howard about underestimating the number of years Bethesda games tend to be played for, with Skyrim having just celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this month, and Carofano follows up by saying Bethesda always want players to find their own unique stories in their games.

Starfield's also being eyed up by Bethesda with the "ultimate exploration" in mind: space. Howard views space exploration as a monument to human endeavor and Carofano links this up to it being the endgame for humanity's exploration. Starfield might take the form of a Bethesda RPG that we're probably a little familiar with considering the past two decades, but it's undoubtedly venturing to new areas.

Starfield launches November 11, 2022, across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it'll be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass. Although this "Into the Starfield" is just the first in a long line of episodes from Bethesda, Howard recently hinted that we might be waiting potentially until Summer 2022 before we get our first proper glimpse at Starfield's gameplay.

