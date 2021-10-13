New Star Wars game teased by Disney to be revealed in December

Disney may be teasing a new Star Wars game announcement for later this year according to a graphic on its website.

As spotted by VGC , this announcement appears to be part of the company’s Bring Home the Bounty campaign - which will reveal several exclusive announcements from merchandise to new projects in the works.

According to the website, Bring Home the Bounty is "a global consumer products, games, and publishing campaign that will debut new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more each week through the end of the year." So far the campaign has revealed a number of Star Wars-themed apparel products and new Funko Pop figures.

What’s got the gaming world more excited though is a graphic found on the website which gives Star Wars fans a hint as to what the next few months will hold in terms of announcements. On week 10 of the campaign (December 14), the icon appears to be some kind of games controller - which has got many speculating that a new Star Wars game may be revealed later this year.

There’s also a possibility that this Bring Home the Bounty event could also be just more information on an already announced Star Wars game. Especially since there’s so many on the way already including Star Wars: Hunters , Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga , and Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Star Wars game .

That doesn’t stop us from getting our hopes up about a brand new Star Wars title though, especially considering the rumors we’ve heard recently about Detroit: Become Human studio Quantic Dream potentially working on a Star Wars game . Not forgetting the fact that EA said that it has plans to continue making Star Wars games earlier this year.