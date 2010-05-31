New Scott Pilgrim trailer online

The second trailer for S cott Pilgrim Vs. The World has been unveiled online.

Revealed via the Scott Pilgrim facebook page after the movie achieved 100,000 'likes', this new look at the comic book adaptation from Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright is a whip-cracking whip-crack of total awesomeness.

Showing off about 100% more than the first trailer, it boasts a slew of arm-chewingly brilliant fights, unveils Kieran Culkin as Pilgrim’s belligerent gay roommate, and gives us even more indication of the nutty visual style that Wright has gone for.

If you’re not clued up on Pilgrim yet (read the books, trust us), it follows the titular Scott, who meets the lovely Ramona Flowers and has to fight her seven evil ex-boyfriends if he wants to date her.

Michael Cera is in the lead, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Ramona. The rest of the cast includes Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza.

Check out the new trailer below…

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World blasts onto our screens on 13 August.

Picked yourself up off the floor? Chomping at the bit like we are? Give us your thoughts…