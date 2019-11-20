The next Saints Row will be announced in 2020, Deep Silver confirms

Saints Row's long slumber will soon come to an end: publisher Deep Silver confirmed that it plans to reveal the next game in the open-world crime series in 2020. The company previously acknowledged plans to bring the series back with original developer Volition (now also fully owned by Deep Silver) at the helm, saying a new Saints Row is "deep in development" , but this is the first time we've had any dates to look forward to.

GamesIndustry spoke to Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz for an update on several of the company's biggest properties, including Dead Island 2, which isn't dead . Neither is Saints Row, even if the semi-related, superpowered franchise that was set to succeed it landed with a not-so-heroic thud. Look, I liked Agents of Mayhem when it came out in 2017, but I can recognize that I'm in the minority here.

"Saints Row is Saints Row," Kundratitz said. "The two games are similar, for sure, but they're also completely different. With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they're not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.

"Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we'll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it's coming and it's going to be great."

The last full-fledged entry in the series was 2013's Saints Row 4, which was followed up by the Gat out of Hell standalone expansion, and later Agents of Mayhem (that is a canonical sequel to one of the endings for Gat out of Hell, weirdly). We also now know that there's a Saints Row movie on the way from the director of The Fate of the Furious , which will hopefully earn a spot on our list of the best video game movies - or if not, will at least be the kind of amusing trainwreck that the Saints would be proud to participate in.