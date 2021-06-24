New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness stills show more of Claire Redfield and Shen May

Netflix has shared some new stills from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , featuring series regular Claire Redfield and the new character Shen May.

The photos show both characters in action, with Claire sporting a pair of glasses whilst using what appears to be a laptop and Shen May patrolling the hallways of the White House with just a torch and gun in hand.

two weeks until RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS! here are some brand new images of Claire and Shen May to keep you going in the meantime pic.twitter.com/CermXJ2DURJune 24, 2021

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an upcoming Netflix anime series starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who have both appeared of the Resident Evil games. The new series is set to debut on July 8, 2021, and reunites the pair in Washington D.C which – although is quite different from Raccoon City – is also swarming with zombies. Claire and Leon will have to team up to protect the President of the United States as well as surviving the outbreak themselves.

The series is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi and stars the voice talents of Nick Apostolides as Leon Kennedy and Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield, both of whom voiced their respective characters in the Resident Evil 2 Remake. Instead of opting for a traditional anime style, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is entirely CGI with a photo-realistic design, which is also similar to the games.

Netflix recently showed off the first few minutes of the show during their Geeked Week, which premiered several new shows and films coming to the platform soon. In the clip, we see several soldiers preparing to go into battle against an unidentified hoard of enemies, however knowing how Resident Evil usually plays out, we’re going to guess it’s zombies.

This isn’t the only Resident Evil project in development with Netflix: we can also expect a live-action series from the streaming service that’s set in a different timeline to the games – one where the T-virus has taken over.

Not only this but there is also another Resident Evil movie on the way – not commissioned by Netflix – called Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City . That one will be a reboot of the other Resident Evil film series and act as an "origin story". Welcome to Raccoon City was set to release in September however has since been delayed until November 24, 2021.