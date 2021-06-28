New on Netflix in July 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is fit to burst with all the new movies and shows arriving on the streaming service this July. The Fear Street trilogy is likely pick of the bunch for horror fans. The experimental release, which sees the trilogy of R.L. Stine books set in three time periods turned into movies, will be available across three weeks instead of all at once.
If horror's not your bag, there's plenty more out there. For game fans, there's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, an intriguing mix of zombies and action that takes place in-canon between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. Leon Kennedy's foppish hairstyle makes a return.
Then, in the US, there's Gunpowder Milkshake. The John Wick comparisons aren't too wide of the mark, though the Karen Gillan-starring action movie about an assassin with a heart is sure to put its own spin on a genre that is dominating the industry at the moment.
That's not even mentioning the likes of He-Man's return in Masters of the Universe and Sky Rojo coming back for a second season. Phew. All that (and more) is available in our complete list of what's coming to Netflix this July.
Fear Street Trilogy
Netflix is billing this as a "Film Trilogy Event", so you know it's going to be a big deal. The Fear Street Trilogy follows three generations of Shadyside stories as they weave a dark tale that has ripples throughout the century. Based on R.L. Stine's books, this feels like an R-Rated Goosebumps with all the blood and gore that goes with it. We can't wait.
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Leon's back! Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set to chart an untold case from Leon S. Kennedy's back files in a series that indulges the sweet tooth of those looking for another taste of twisting, turning Resi lore. Expect political intrigue, conspiracies, cover-ups, and more than one brush with the undead for Leon and company to deal with.
Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix US)
Gunpowder Milkshake is set to be one of the most exciting movies this month. Starring Karen Gillan as assassin Sam, Gunpowder Milkshake features a sisterhood of assassins fighting back against the system in an actioner that feels equal parts John Wick and Kill Bill. Let's see if it lives up to the comparisons later in July. Note: this one's a US exclusive, and is coming to UK cinemas later in the year.
Everything new on Netflix US (July 2021)
New on Netflix: July 1
- Air Force One
- Audible
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things season 1
- Charlie's Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors
- The Game
- Generation 56k
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal seasons 1-3
- She's Out Of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
New on Netflix: July 2
- The 8th Night
- Big Timber
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- Haseen Dillruba
- Mortel season 2
- Snowpiercer
New on Netflix: July 3
- Grey's Anatomy season 17
New on Netflix: July 4
- We The People
New on Netflix: July 5
- You Are My Spring
New on Netflix: July 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2
New on Netflix: July 7
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People
- Dogs season 2
- The Mire '97
- The War Next-door
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- This Little Love of Mine
New on Netflix: July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
New on Netflix: July 9
- Atypical season 4
- Biohackers season 2
- The Cook of Castamar
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
- Last Summer
- Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach
- Virgin River season 3
New on Netflix: July 10
- American Ultra
New on Netflix: July 13
- Ridley Jones
New on Netflix: July 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Heist
- My Unorthodox Life
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia
New on Netflix: July 15
- A Perfect Fit
- Beastars season 2
- My Amanda
- Never Have I Ever season 2
New on Netflix: July 16
- The Beguiled
- Deep
- Explained season 3
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Johnny Test
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
New on Netflix: July 17
- Cosmic Sin
New on Netflix: July 20
- Milkwater
New on Netflix: July 21
- Chernobyl 1986
- The Movies That Made Us season 2
- One on One with Kirk Cameron
- Sexy Beasts
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
New on Netflix: July 22
- 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
New on Netflix: July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals
- Bankrolled
- Blood Red Sky
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo season 2
New on Netflix: July 24
- Charmed season 3
- Django Unchained
New on Netflix: July 26
- The Walking Dead season 10
- Wyonna Earp season 4
New on Netflix: July 27
- All American season 3
- Mighty Express season 4
- The Operative
New on Netflix: July 28
- Bartkowiak
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
New on Netflix: July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom
New on Netflix: July 30
- Centaurworld
- Glow Up season 3
- The Last Mercenary
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
- Outer Banks season 2
New on Netflix: July 31
- The Vault
Everything new on Netflix UK this June
New on Netflix: July 1
- A Certain Magical Index The Movie: The Miracle of Endymion
- Akira
- An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
- An Officer and a Gentlemen
- Assault on Precinct 13
- Code Red
- Could You Survive? season 1
- Crash Pad
- Dynasty Warriors
- E.T.
- Generation 56k
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion
- L.A.'s Finest season 1
- Masmeer County season 1
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- My Hero Academia season 1
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
- On the Job
- Pokemon Journeys: The Series
- Quarantine Tales season 1
- Rainbow Rangers season 1
- Say I Do
- The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
- The Serpent
- The Snow Queen
- Winx Club season 6
- Young Royals
New on Netflix: July 2
- The 8th Night
- Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- Mortel season 1
New on Netflix: July 4
- We The People
New on Netflix: July 5
- Midsommar
- You Are My Spring
New on Netflix: July 6
- Born to Be Wild season 1
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2
New on Netflix: July 7
- Cat People season 1
- Dogs season 2
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- The Mire season 2
- The War Next Door season 1
- This Little Love of Mine
New on Netflix: July 8
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
New on Netflix: July 9
- Atypical season 4
- Biohackers season 2
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- Finding Hubby
- How I Became a Superhero
- How to Become a Tyrant
- Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach
- The Cook of Castamar
- The Water Man
- Virgin River season 3
New on Netflix: July 10
- Chicken Run
- Outback Lockdown season 1
New on Netflix: July 13
- Days of Destiny
- Naomi Osaka season 1
- Ridley Jones season 1
New on Netflix: July 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- Heist season 1
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
New on Netflix: July 15
- A Perfect Fit
- Beastars season 2
- Last Men in Aleppo season 2
- Never Have I Ever season 2
- Peppa Pig season 6
New on Netflix: July 16
- 2 Weeks in Lagos
- Crawl
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Good Boys
- Johnny Test
New on Netflix: July 17
- Ali & The Queens
New on Netflix: July 21
- Chernobyl 1986
- Sanitation Day
- Sexy Beasts season 1
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
New on Netflix: July 22
- 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement
- Cousins
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
New on Netflix: July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals
- Bankrolled
- Blood Red Sky
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo season 2
- The Movies That Made Us season 2
New on Netflix: July 26
- The Current War
New on Netflix: July 27
- Mighty Express season 4
New on Netflix: July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
New on Netflix: July 30
- Centaurworld
- Outer Banks season 2
- The Last Mercenary