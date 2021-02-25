New on Netflix in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and there's a whole load of new movies and TV shows about to drop on Netflix – it must be March.
This month, there's a good mix of Netflix Originals and old favorites being added to the streamer. Movie classics like Dances with Wolves and Rainman are coming to Netflix US, as well as the first installments of Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. For a movie night with a few more laughs, there are also comedies like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Year One. If you're after a new series to binge watch, Netflix is offering up several original shows this month, including Sky Rojo from the creators of Spanish hit Money Heist and The Irregulars, a supernatural take on the Sherlock Holmes tales.
There's a whole lot more, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Netflix in March 2021, with three of the biggest highlights at the top.
Moxie – March 3
Moxie is actor and comedian Amy Poehler's second time in the director's chair. The comedy drama follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a shy 16-year-old, who's fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school and decides to take inspiration from the rebellious past of her mother (Poehler). She anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. The Morning Show's Marcia Gay Harden and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg also star.
Sky Rojo – March 19
Sky Rojo (AKA Red Sky in English) is the latest project from the creators of the hugely popular Netflix show Money Heist. This new series follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer). Season 1 consists of eight 25-minute episodes, with a second season in the same format already confirmed. Expect car chases, sequins, and gunfights in equal measure.
The Irregulars – March 26
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's upcoming Sherlock Holmes-inspired series The Irregulars puts a new spin on the well-loved tales. In Conan Doyle's original stories, the Irregulars were a group of scrappy street boys employed by Holmes as agents. In this version – which adds a supernatural twist – they're fully fleshed-out characters with backstories, and two of the five are girls. Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes is Sherlock Holmes (you can read our sister publication SFX Magazine's interview with him here), while The Witcher's Royce Pierreson is Dr Watson.
Everything new on Netflix US this March
New on Netflix: March 1
- Batman Begins
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dances with Wolves
- DC Super Hero Girls season 1
- I Am Legend
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Killing Gunther
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2
- Rain Man
- Step Up: Revolution
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- The Dark Knight
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Training Day
- Two Weeks Notice
- Year One
New on Netflix: March 2
- Black or White
- World Party season 5
New on Netflix: March 3
- Moxie
- Murder Among the Mormons
- Parker
- Safe Haven
New on Netflix: March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black
New on Netflix: March 5
- City of Ghosts
- Dogwashers
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series season 4
- Sentinelle
New on Netflix: March 8
- Bombay Begums
- Bombay Rose
New on Netflix: March 9
- The Houseboat
- StarBeam season 3
New on Netflix: March 10
- Dealer
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- Marriage or Mortgage
New on Netflix: March 11
- The Block Island Sound
- Coven of Sisters
New on Netflix: March 12
- Love Alarm season 2
- The One
- Paper Lives
- Paradise PD season 3
- Yes Day
New on Netflix: March 14
- Audrey
New on Netflix: March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BRG
- The Last Blockbuster
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Zero Chill
New on Netflix: March 16
- Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Savages
- Waffles + Mochi season 1
New on Netflix: March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
New on Netflix: March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession
- Cabras de Peste
- Deadly Illusions
- The Fluffy Movie
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America
- Skylines
New on Netflix: March 19
- Alien TV season 2
- Country Comfort
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3
- Sky Rojo season 1
New on Netflix: March 20
- Jiu Jitsu
New on Netflix: March 22
- Navillera
- Philomena
New on Netflix: March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
New on Netflix: March 24
- Seaspiracy
- Who Killed Sara?
New on Netflix: March 25
- Caught by a Wave
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
- Millennials season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency
New on Netflix: March 26
- A Week Away
- Bad Trip
- Big Time Rush seasons 1-4
- Croupier
- The Irregulars
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
- Nailed It! Double Trouble
New on Netflix: March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Rainbow High season 1
New on Netflix: March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
New on Netflix: March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate
- Haunted: Latin America
Everything new on Netflix UK this March
New on Netflix: March 1
- A Perfect Day For Arsenide
- Alice season 1
- Banyuki
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
- The Bold Type seasons 1-4
- Connected
- Do You Like Brahms? season 1
- How to Be Really Bad
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
- Something Borrowed
- Sword Art Online season 3
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season 1
- The Promised Neverland season 1
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Trial By Fire
- Turistas
New on Netflix: March 2
- Word Party season 5
New on Netflix: March 3
- Moxie
- Murder Among the Mormons
New on Netflix: March 4
- Mariposa
- Pacific Rim: The Black season 1
- The Art of Self Defense
New on Netflix: March 5
- City of Ghosts season 1
- Fate of Alakada
- Nevanke: Breaking the Silence
- Sentinelle
- The Best of Enemies
New on Netflix: March 8
- Bombay Begums
New on Netflix: March 9
- StarBeam season 3
- The Houseboat season 1
New on Netflix: March 10
- Dealer
- Last Chance U: Basketball season 1
- Marriage or Mortgage season 1
- She Dies Tomorrow
New on Netflix: March 11
- Coven of Sisters
- The Block Island Sound
New on Netflix: March 12
- Just In Time
- Love Alarm season 2
- Paradise PD season 3
- Pet Sematary
- The One season 1
- The Sisters Brothers
- Yes Day
New on Netflix: March 14
- The Nun
New on Netflix: March 15
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom season 1
- Struggle Alley
New on Netflix: March 16
- Blinded by the Light
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
- Waffles + Mochi season 1
New on Netflix: March 17
- Catcher
- Simply Black
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case season 1
New on Netflix: March 18
- B: The Beginning season 2
- Deadly Illusions
- Skyline
New on Netflix: March 19
- Country Comfort season 1
- Fatale
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3
- Little
- Sky Rojo season 1
- Wonder Park
New on Netflix: March 22
- Crazy Rich Asians
