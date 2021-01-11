New on Marvel Unlimited (January 2021): All the comics arriving this month

Marvel Unlimited has many big additions in January 2021 - from new series to big endings. The publisher's Netflix-style comics reading service is a repository of many of Marvel's past comics, with new additions each week - and new comics joining the service as soon as three months after their original release.

The big additions this month are the penultimate chapters of the recent 'X of Swords' crossover event with the X-Men, the finale of Avengers' 'Age of Khonshu' pitting a powered-up Moon Knight against Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and the beginning of Amazing Spider-Man's 'Last Remains' arc, pitting Peter against the long-simmering villain Kindred.

Several new series have made their Marvel Unlimited debuts this month: Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar, Marvel's first foray into Games Workshop's epic sci-fi drama; and Werewolf by Night, a new limited series about Jack Russell with creators including none other than Taboo from The Black-Eyed Peas.

And there are also endings - the complete Marvels X limited series is now on Marvel Unlimited. That series mixes the worlds of Marvels and Earth X, with original co-creator Alex Ross onboard for the sequel/prequel.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics in 2021, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Here's what's coming to Marvel Unlimited in the month of January:

Week of January 4

Avengers #36

Falcon & Winter Soldier #3

Fantastic Four #24

Giant-Size X-Men: Tribute To Wein & Cockrum #1

Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place #1

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #2

Marvels X #5

Shang-Chi #1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #4

Strange Academy #3

X-Factor #4

Week of January 11

Amazing Spider-Man #49

Black Widow #2

Champions #1

Deadpool #7

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #15

Marauders #13

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19

Spider-Man: Marvels Snapshots #1

Star Wars #7

Sword Master #11

The Rise Of Ultraman #2

Thor #8

Wolverine #6

X-Force #13

Week of January 18

Amazing Spider-Man #50

Avengers #37

Cable #5

Captain America #24

Captain Marvel #22

Hellions #5

Immortal Hulk #38

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #3

New Mutants #13

Star Wars: Darth Vader #6

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1

X Of Swords Handbook #1

Week of January 25

Aero #12

Amazing Spider-man #50.LR

Daredevil #23

Excalibur #13

Falcon & Winter Soldier #4

Fantastic Four #25

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7

Iron Man #2

Juggernaut #2

Maestro #3

Marvels X #6

Spider-Woman #5

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #6

Venom #29

Werewolf By Night #1

X-Men #13

